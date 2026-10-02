Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar says he opened the cockpit door after being injured during an alleged mid-air assault, allowing passengers to intervene.

Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar says he opened the cockpit door after being injured during an alleged mid-air assault, allowing passengers to intervene.

‘I was not going to let others die’: How an injured pilot saved an Israel-bound flight after a fight broke out between pilots mid-air

An Israel-bound flydubai flight plunged thousands of feet after an alleged fight erupted between the pilots. Injured captain Smit Machchhar has now revealed the desperate decision he made to save those on board.

A Dubai-to-Israel flight plunged 14,000 feet after the co-pilot allegedly attacked and injured the captain inside the cockpit.



Despite his injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew to rush in, restrain the attacker, and safely land the plane in Saudi Arabia.



Authorities are currently investigating what triggered the violent confrontation, including allegations that it may have been an attempted terrorist attack.

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A flight from Dubai to Israel was cruising thousands of feet above the ground when the people passengers trusted to keep the aircraft safe allegedly turned on each other.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when a violent confrontation broke out inside the cockpit, sending the Boeing 737 MAX into a terrifying descent and eventually forcing it to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Flydubai

The aircraft was carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members. It had been flying at more than 30,000 feet when it suddenly began losing altitude. Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft plunged more than 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before stabilising.

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Saudi Arabia's preliminary investigation has confirmed that the first officer assaulted the captain, leaving both pilots injured. But authorities have not established what triggered the confrontation.

Israeli officials have alleged that the Omani first officer stabbed the captain, Smit Machchhar, and attempted to bring down the aircraft.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the incident as a possible terrorist attack, while UAE authorities are investigating the circumstances and motive, including whether terrorism or prior planning was involved.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

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But amid the investigation into what the co-pilot allegedly did, new details have emerged about what Machchhar did next.

Speaking to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his hospital bed in Abu Dhabi, the injured captain described the moment he realised the aircraft was still going down.

Machchhar said he had fallen to the cockpit floor after being attacked. Despite his injuries, he knew something had to be done.

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“I was lying on the floor injured, but I told myself to go for one last push to open the door from inside,” he said.

He managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and other crew members to enter and help overpower the attacker.

“I was of course fighting for my own life but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die,” Machchhar said.

Passengers rushed towards the cockpit and helped restrain the co-pilot. Two other flydubai pilots were also travelling on the aircraft and were able to help regain control of the plane.

Passenger accounts describe a chaotic scene at the front of the aircraft, with people trying to pull the attacker away while others helped stabilise the aircraft.

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The plane had also transmitted emergency signals during the ordeal, including the 7500 code used to indicate unlawful interference.

The aircraft was eventually diverted to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Machchhar and the alleged attacker were taken to hospital. The captain was later transferred to Abu Dhabi for further treatment and is now reported to be recovering.

The reason for the confrontation, however, remains one of the biggest unanswered questions.

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A colleague has reportedly made claims about the alleged attacker's religious behaviour and possible radicalisation, while Israeli officials have raised the possibility that he intended to crash the aircraft.