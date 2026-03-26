Blessing CEO reveals she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, begs Nigerians for financial support

Nigerian influencer Blessing CEO has appealed for financial help after announcing a breast cancer diagnosis, putting her Lagos mansion up for sale amid public scepticism over her diagnosis video.

Popular Nigerian self-acclaimed relationship expert and social media personality Blessing CEO, whose real name is Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, has gone public with a breast cancer diagnosis, appealing to Nigerians for financial assistance to fund her treatment.

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In an emotional Instagram video posted on Wednesday, March 25th, the outspoken influencer appeared visibly shaken as she addressed her followers. "My name is Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, and I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I need help," she wrote.

Her Plea For Help

In line with her cry for assistance, Blessing CEO revealed she had put her Lagos mansion up for distress sale in a bid to raise funds for chemotherapy and surgery. In a tearful follow-up video, she admitted that speaking out had not been an easy decision.

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She explained that the surgery is critical, as doctors need to determine how far the cancer has spread before deciding on a course of action. She also said the medical team is considering amputation of her left breast, and possibly both, depending on the extent of the spread. "Urgent surgery to amputate my left boobs or even both, depending on how fast it has spread," she said.

Friends, fans, and followers flooded her comment section with messages of encouragement and support following the post.

Her account of the illness

In a subsequent video addressing the public's reaction, Blessing CEO provided a timeline of her illness. She said the battle began last year when she discovered a lump in her breast. Doctors initially told her it was not cancerous. However, after a second biopsy earlier this year, she was informed that the disease had spread to her left breast. She said her medical team is weighing the option of amputation, though they cannot guarantee the outcome until further examination is carried out.

The announcement has not been received without doubt. Shortly after her initial post announcing the illness, Blessing CEO deleted the video, a move that promptly triggered speculation among followers about the authenticity of her claims.

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Former BBNaija star Uriel, whose mother battles the same illness, was among those who publicly questioned the disclosure. Others pointed to Blessing CEO's history of controversy and previous accusations of using fabricated stories for public attention as reasons for their scepticism.

The mention of stage four cancer alongside talk of breast amputation also raised questions among observers. Medical understanding of stage four cancer, which refers to cancer that has spread beyond the original site to other organs, suggests that amputation of the breast alone would not typically be the primary treatment at that stage, prompting further doubt about the specifics of her claim.

Her response

Blessing CEO has since addressed the doubt directly, using a follow-up Instagram video to walk the public through the timeline of her diagnosis. She maintained that the illness began as a lump that doctors initially dismissed, and that it was only after a second biopsy that the severity became clear.

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She also reposted a video recently, of an oncologist explaining what cancer at stage 4 means in a bid to get people to understand her account.

Whether her clarification has satisfied her critics remains to be seen. As of the time of writing, her fundraising efforts are ongoing.