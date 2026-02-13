6 Black Romances We Recommend You Read This Weekend

Discover 6 Black romances full of heart, chemistry, and unforgettable stories. Perfect reads for your weekend.

Don’t we all just love book romance? The thrills they give, the blushes we have on our faces mid pages, and the crazy stories that keep us glued to them. Today it’s a forbidden heat; another day, it’s a fake identity; or a protagonist who wants to hate the object of her desire so much, but can’t. And what’s hotter than black book romance ?

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you're ready to fall in love with stories that are both heartfelt and thrilling, this list is for you. These six Black romance novels are packed with fiery chemistry , personal growth, and compelling characters. Whether you're looking for second chances, forbidden love, or stories of resilience, these books will sweep you off your feet. Let’s dive in.

Seven Days in June by Tia Williams

Here’s a romance that will mess with your heartstrings, and in the best way. Seven Days in June is the story of Eva Mercy, a single mom and bestselling erotica writer, and Shane Hall, a reclusive and enigmatic novelist. They meet at a literary event, but their connection is far from ordinary. Fifteen years earlier, they had a steamy, whirlwind romance, only for life and misunderstandings to tear them apart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as adults, their reunion is electric, bringing back old feelings and unresolved baggage. The book isn't just about love; it’s about creativity, healing, and what happens when two people who were once everything to each other try to make sense of their past. Plus, the setting in Brooklyn adds a layer of realness to the story, grounding the whole thing in a gritty yet romantic vibe.

This novel is witty, sexy, and deeply emotional. Trust me, you're going to want to read it this weekend and possibly every weekend after.

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan

If you’ve ever wondered if a love that ends can ever truly come back, Before I Let Go is your book. Yasmen and Josiah Wade were once the picture-perfect couple until life hit them with wave after wave of pain. Now, after a long separation, they’re co-parenting their kids, running a business, and trying to figure out if they still have a future together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What I love most about this story is its realness. It’s not just about romantic love but about the complicated messiness of life; grief, personal growth, and how two people can both hurt and heal each other. The chemistry between Yasmen and Josiah is off the charts, but the raw vulnerability of their situation also tempers it. Is it too late to go back to forever? Read it and find out.

This Could Be Us by Claire McGowan

Not all romance is about finding love for the first time; sometimes, it's about coming back to the love you left behind. In This Could Be Us, Kate’s sudden return to her family after abandoning them for fifteen years hits hard. Her ex-husband, Andrew, is now raising their disabled daughter and their angry son on his own. Kate is forced to reckon with her past choices and the hurt she caused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This one is about forgiveness, regret, and the long road to healing. As Kate and Andrew try to rebuild their relationship, it’s clear that love isn't always enough. This book is heavy, emotional, and perfect for when you're in the mood for a deep dive into family, guilt, and redemption.

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams

For a love story with a little more sparkle, A Love Song for Ricki Wilde gives you just that. Ricki Wilde is the rebellious daughter of a wealthy Atlanta family who wants nothing to do with their glamorous world. So, she heads to Harlem to chase her dreams of opening a flower shop and finds a love she never expected. She meets Thomas, a handsome stranger and a talented pianist who then sweeps her off her feet.

If you’re a sucker for those slow-burning, passionate love stories where both characters are equally complex, you’ll love this. Plus, the musical elements of the plot add another layer of charm, making it an absolute treat to read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Twisted Series by Ana Huang Is All Shades of Steamy and Obsessive

Love Radio by Ebony Ladelle

Prince Jones is 17, wise beyond his years, and gives love advice on Detroit’s popular hip-hop show Love Radio. But Prince has his own problems: his dreams of becoming a DJ are on hold while he takes care of his mother and younger brother. Then he meets Dani Ford, a determined senior who’s got her eyes set on her future in New York City, not falling for some radio DJ.

What starts as a "three dates to convince me" scenario turns into so much more. Their relationship is full of sweet moments, but it's also about navigating family pressures and unhealed wounds. If you’re looking for a story about young love with a hefty dose of heart, Love Radio will deliver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola

The ultimate slow-burn, friends-to-lovers romance. Kiki Banjo is a relationship expert who has made it her mission to protect her fellow students from toxic relationships. Enter Malakai Korede, a charming newcomer with a knack for stirring up trouble. After Kiki publicly declares him a “wasteman” on her radio show, they end up in a fake relationship for reasons that turn out to be much deeper than either of them expected.

This book is funny, smart, and full of chemistry. Kiki is a strong, independent woman, and Malakai is the perfect match in all the wrong ways. Their banter and the tension between them will make you smile, but it's the emotional growth that will have you hooked. It's the perfect mix of rom-com and emotional drama.

These six Black romances are more than just love stories; they explore identity, resilience, and the messiness of real life. Whether you're looking for second chances, unexpected connections, or personal growth wrapped in a love story, these books have it all. So, what are you waiting for? Pick one (or all) and let these characters sweep you away this weekend.

Advertisement