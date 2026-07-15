The biggest banks in Nigeria in 2026 ranked—from trillion-naira giants to rising challengers

The biggest banks in Nigeria in 2026 ranked—from trillion-naira giants to rising challengers

Meet Nigeria’s biggest banks in 2026 – from Access Bank to Union Bank

Here are the top 10 biggest banks in Nigeria in 2026, ranked by size, market presence, and financial strength.

Access Bank remains Nigeria’s biggest bank in 2026.

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Tier-1 banks continue to dominate the industry with massive assets.

See which banks made the top 10 list and why they stand out.

I'd start with a simple question: When was the last time you visited a banking hall?

For many Nigerians, it's probably been a while. Today, everything from opening an account to paying bills and transferring money can be done on a smartphone.

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But behind every successful banking app is a financial institution with the capital, technology, and physical presence to keep millions of customers connected.

Nigeria's banking industry is bigger than ever in 2026. The Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) recapitalisation drive has encouraged banks to strengthen their finances, while digital innovation and expansion across Africa have fuelled impressive growth.

Using data from Nairametrics Research based on banks' 2025 audited financial statements and branch network disclosures, here are Nigeria's biggest banks in 2026.

10. Union Bank of Nigeria — 160 branches

Union Bank of Nigeria

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Union Bank rounds out the top 10 with 160 branches.

Following its landmark merger with Titan Trust Bank, Union Bank has modernised its legacy operations, backed by a solid ₦4.2 trillion in total assets.

9. Ecobank Nigeria — 177 branches

Ecobank Nigeria

Ecobank Nigeria benefits from being part of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), which operates across more than 30 African countries.

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Its 177 branches support businesses and individuals involved in regional trade and cross-border transactions.

Leveraging its deep connection to the pan-African Ecobank Group, which manages a regional treasury totalling ₦47.97 trillion in assets, Ecobank Nigeria remains a go-to for cross-border trade.

READ NEXT: These Nigerian Accounts Offer the Highest Interest Rates When Saving in Dollars in 2025

8. FCMB — 206+ branches

First City Monument Bank

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FCMB has built its reputation by serving individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses alike.

By successfully blending retail credit with a vibrant investment arm, FCMB Group has steadily pushed its total assets up to a robust ₦7.63 trillion.

7. Stanbic IBTC — 180 branches

Stanbic IBTC

Stanbic IBTC is a member of Standard Bank Group. The bank combines international expertise with local experience.

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While it operates 180 branches, it is particularly known for its strength in pensions, investment banking, asset management, and wealth advisory.

Stanbic IBTC holds an incredibly healthy asset base of ₦8.62 trillion.

6. Fidelity Bank — 255 branches

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank has quietly become one of Nigeria's fastest-growing lenders with a strong focus on SMEs and digital banking.

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As one of the country's fastest-growing lenders, Fidelity Bank has officially crossed into the double-digit trillion club, with total assets now resting at a strong ₦10.46 trillion.

5. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank/GTCO) — 270+ branches

Guaranty Trust Bank

GTBank may have fewer branches than some of its rivals, but don't let it fool you; it operates with legendary efficiency, controlling a highly optimised ₦17.76 trillion in total assets.

With 270+ locations, it remains one of Nigeria's most respected banks. Known for pioneering digital banking, GTCO continues to stand out for innovation, efficiency, and strong financial performance.

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4. First Bank of Nigeria (FirstHoldCo) — 595 (core branches) / 750+ (outlets)

First Bank of Nigeria

Founded in 1894, First Bank remains Nigeria's oldest commercial bank and one of its most trusted brands.

Even with over a century of history behind it, FirstHoldCo continues to show immense financial muscle, managing an impressive ₦27.3 trillion in total assets.

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Its 595 branches, alongside its extensive FirstMonie agent network, ensure it remains accessible to millions of customers across the country.

3. Zenith Bank — 447 (core branches) / 500+ (offices)

Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank remains a powerhouse of profitability and premium corporate banking, backed by a formidable total asset valuation of ₦31.46 trillion.

With 447 core branches, it continues to balance traditional banking with investments in digital services, making it one of Nigeria's most profitable financial institutions.

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2. United Bank for Africa (UBA) — 451 branches

United Bank for Africa

Beyond its 451 branches in Nigeria, UBA operates in 20 African countries and has offices in New York, London, Paris, and Dubai.

Driven largely by its highly successful cross-border expansion, UBA’s total asset base has climbed to a staggering ₦33.2 trillion, making it one of the absolute giants of the continent.

1. Access Bank (Access Holdings) — 737 branches

Access Bank (Access Holdings)

With a massive balance sheet of ₦51.56 trillion, Access Holdings comfortably sits as Nigeria's undisputed heavyweight champion when it comes to total assets.

It has the largest physical presence in Nigeria, with 737 branches.

Years of strategic acquisitions, including its merger with Diamond Bank, and expansion into more than 20 countries have helped it become one of Africa's largest financial institutions.

With over 60 million customers, Access continues to dominate both retail and corporate banking.

FAQs

Which bank is the biggest in Nigeria in 2026?

Access Bank, under Access Holdings, is the biggest bank in Nigeria in 2026 based on its total assets and customer base.

What are the Tier-1 banks in Nigeria?

Nigeria’s Tier-1 banks, often referred to as the FUGAZ banks, are Access Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank (FBN Holdings), United Bank for Africa (UBA), and GTCO.

Which bank has the most branches in Nigeria?

First Bank has one of the largest branch networks in Nigeria, alongside Access Bank, giving it a strong nationwide presence.

Which Nigerian bank operates in the most African countries?

UBA has operations in 20 African countries, while Access Bank also has a significant presence across the continent.