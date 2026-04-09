Bigger Energy for small businesses as Baobab Microfinance Bank relocates headquarters

Something new just happened at Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria, and it feels like a big deal, because it is. Baobab Microfinance Bank has officially opened its new Head Office at No. 129 Ikorodu Road, Lagos. But honestly, this isn’t just about moving into a new building. It’s about growth, intention, and stepping into a new phase as a business.

The new space sits right in the middle of one of Lagos’ busiest routes, which makes it easier to access, but more importantly, it gives the team room to work better, collaborate more, and keep improving how they serve customers. Because at the end of the day, that’s what this move is really about, doing things better for the people and businesses that rely on Baobab.

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The offices in Kaduna and Yaba aren’t going anywhere either. They’ll now function as Head Office Annexes, keeping everything connected and running smoothly across locations.

Baobab Microfinance Bank relocates headquarters

Speaking on what this moment means, the Board Chairman Rotimi Oyekanmi said: “The commissioning of our new Head Office is a significant milestone in Baobab Nigeria’s growth journey. It reflects the strength of our vision, the resilience of our institution, and our unwavering commitment to expanding access to financial services while delivering long-term value to our customers and stakeholders.”

And you can feel that intention; it’s not just about growth for the sake of it, but growth that actually translates into better service, especially at a time when many small businesses and individuals are looking for financial support that truly works for them.

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For CEO Eric Ntumba, this move is about improving how the bank operates from the inside out: “This new Head Office positions us to operate more effectively, collaborate more seamlessly, and continue delivering innovative financial solutions to the individuals and businesses we serve. It reinforces our mission to make financial services more accessible, inclusive, and impactful.”

Zooming out, this moment also reflects something bigger happening across the Baobab Group: steady expansion and a clear focus on building a stronger presence across Africa.

As Group CEO Philip Sigwart puts it: “Baobab Nigeria’s continued growth reflects the strength of our broader African footprint and our commitment to building a leading financial services group across the continent. From our headquarters in Paris to our operations across Africa, we remain focused on delivering inclusive, high-impact financial solutions, and this new Head Office in Lagos is a strong testament to that ambition. As part of our growth strategy, we are also focused on expanding our presence by opening an additional 100 branches in the near future to better serve the evolving needs of Nigerian MSMEs.”

So yes, it’s a new office.

But more than that, it’s a reminder that Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria is growing, evolving, and still very focused on what matters, making financial services simpler, more accessible, and actually useful for everyday people.

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This is just the beginning of what’s next.