Nigeria’s Airport Authority Rolls Out Cashless Payment System Nationwide

FAAN launches four digital payment options at airport gates under its “Operation Go Cashless” policy, banning cash transactions nationwide from March 1, 2026.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has officially phased out cash payments at airport access gates across the country.

From March 1, 2026, motorists entering airport premises can no longer pay with physical cash. The policy, part of FAAN’s “Operation Go Cashless” initiative, affects all its pay points, toll gates, car parks, and even executive lounges.

The agency says this is about efficiency, transparency, and aligning with Nigeria’s wider cashless drive, backed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Four Ways to Pay

In a statement shared on its official X account, FAAN listed four approved payment options now available at airport gates nationwide:

FAAN Go Cashless Card – described as the fastest and most seamless option.

E-Tag – designed for frequent users; it allows automatic deductions without stopping at the gate.

VIP Sticker – issued to authorised vehicles with pre-approved access.

ATM/Debit Card via POS – available on-site, though FAAN cautions that processing time may vary depending on banking network stability.

The authority says motorists can obtain the Go Cashless Card at commercial offices and access gates. Registration and card management are also available online through its dedicated portal.

The initiative was launched in partnership with Paystack in September 2025 and first introduced at major hubs, Murtala Muhammed International Airport and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, before expanding nationwide.

First-Day Friction

Implementation, however, was not without tension. On the first day, Lagos and Abuja airports witnessed heavy vehicular congestion. Some travellers reportedly missed flights as queues built up at entry gates. Many motorists arrived without prepaid cards and had to rely on POS terminals, which slowed the process considerably.

FAAN has since appealed for patience, particularly urging frequent airport users to preload their cards or adopt the E-Tag option to avoid repeated delays.

What FAAN Is Betting On

The authority maintains that the system will make transactions “faster, safer, and more convenient.” It also projects a potential 75 per cent increase in revenue, citing improved transparency and reduced cash handling.

