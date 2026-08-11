Ayra Starr’s mum, sister take ‘Starr Girl’ campaign to Lagos street

Ayra Starr’s mother, Nene Aderibigbe, and sister have taken the promotion of her upcoming Starr Girl album to the streets of Lagos.

Ayra Starr’s mother, Nene Aderibigbe, and sister have taken the promotion of her upcoming Starr Girl album to the streets of Lagos.

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The singer’s family launched the street campaign ahead of the August 14 release of Starr Girl

Ayra Starr is preparing to release her third studio album while recovering from a recent major surgery that temporarily forced her to slow down her schedule.

The singer’s mother, Nene Aderibigbe, popularly known as Genzmummy on Instagram, was spotted in a car with posters promoting the album and encouraging Nigerians to anticipate its August 14 release.

Nene was joined by the singer’s sister and other women dressed in matching black outfits and purple gele as they carried banners bearing the message, “Stargirl album out on the 14th of August.”

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The street campaign comes as Ayra Starr continues to prepare for the release of her third studio album while recovering from a recent major surgery.

On July 30, 2026, the singer announced that she was taking a short break from her busy schedule after undergoing major surgery.

Ayra Starr, who did not disclose the nature of the health condition or the procedure, explained that her recovery had been more complicated than initially expected.

She appealed to her fans, known as Mobstars, for patience and urged them to continue spreading the word about Starr Girl while she takes time to recover.

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Despite her health setback, the singer has gradually resumed some public appearances. On August 7, she performed at the Today show’s Citi Summer Concert Series in New York, just days after sharing an image of herself recovering in a hospital bed. She told the programme that she was healing and grateful to have the strength to perform. The family’s latest promotional effort comes at a crucial point in Ayra Starr’s rapidly expanding career.

The 24-year-old singer rose to prominence after signing with Mavin Records and releasing her self-titled debut EP in 2021. She followed it with her debut studio album, 19 & Dangerous, which established her as one of the leading young voices in Afrobeats.