Award-Winning Thriller Naked Lies Debuts on Prime Video with Star-Studded Cast

Pulse Mix 08:00 - 10 December 2025
A New York International Film Awards Finalist, A British Film Festival Official Selection and an IndieFEST Film Award-Winner, Naked Lies stars Kunle Remi, Omowunmi Dada, Uche Montana, Eso Dike, Gabriel Afolayan, Jude Orhorha and Segun Arinze. The gripping drama/thriller from Nextape Studios makes its debut on Prime Video, and we can only gush about this amazing movie.

Four friends move into a house where their guile and deception are brought to light. Worse is their past being used against them by an unknown presence that has them caught up in their Naked Lies

Here's the Official Trailer for Naked Lies:

Laced with suspense, seduction, betrayal and all the enticing stuff that makes a movie unforgettable, Naked Lies (Directed by Seun Akinseloyin) is a sure-fire flick promised to keep you glued to your screens. And the fun doesn't stop there!

The writer cum Executive Producer of Naked Lies, Tom Lash, lends his musical talent by teaming up with Afrobeats star, May D, to deliver a smash of a soundtrack

In one word, this song is HARD! A perfect blend of Afrobeats and Hip Hop with a catchy hook and sultry rhymes. When you listen, you just want to drop everything you're doing and dance! Watch the music video.

Enough said. 

We are sat and excited!

Naked Lies is available for RENT on Amazon Prime Video

