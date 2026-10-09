Advertisement

Asake, Seun Kuti submit six entries for 2027 Grammy Awards

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 15:46 - 09 October 2026
Asake, Seun Kuti submit six entries for 2027 Grammy Awards
Nigerian singers Asake and Seun Kuti have submitted six entries for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, with both artistes seeking recognition in the Best African Music Performance category.
Advertisement

  • Asake submits M$NEY, Gratitude, Jogodo and Worship for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

  • Seun Kuti is targeting his first Grammy win for "Na Dem" and "Problems" in the Best African Music Performance category.

  • Asake previously earned Grammy nominations for "Amapiano" with Olamide and "MMS" with Wizkid, but has not yet won a Grammy.

Asake submitted four works across eight category placements, including his album M$NEY and songs Gratitude, Jogodo, and Worship.

His M$NEY album is listed for Album of the Year and Best Global Music Album. His song Gratitude is also in contention for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best African Music Performance. His collaboration with Wizkid, Jogodo, is listed for Best African Music Performance, while Worship, featuring French DJ Snake, is entered for Best Dance Pop Recording.

Advertisement

Seun, the son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, also submitted Na Dem and Problems for Best African Music Performance.

The submissions could give both singers another opportunity to secure Grammy recognition, although entries do not guarantee nominations.

Asake earned his first Grammy nomination in 2024 for Amapiano, his collaboration with Olamide, in the Best African Music Performance category. He received another nomination in 2025 for MMS, featuring Wizkid. 

RELATED: 'I used my free will to fly myself to Asake’s concert'

Advertisement

Seun received his first Grammy nomination in 2019 alongside his band, Egypt 80, for their album Black Times, which competed in the Best World Music Album category but did not win.

The Recording Academy will announce the nominees for the 2027 Grammys on November 16, 2026, ahead of the ceremony scheduled for February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles. First-round voting runs from October 12 to 22, while final voting will take place from December 10 to January 7, 2027.

READ NEXT: Speed Darlington’s aide quits after four years, says he got ₦250,000 from singer’s ₦30m Carter Efe fight

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
ACAMB celebrates 30 years of shaping narratives, building trust at anniversary gala night
Lifestyle
09.10.2026
ACAMB celebrates 30 years of shaping narratives, building trust at anniversary gala night
Asake, Seun Kuti submit six entries for 2027 Grammy Awards
Entertainment
09.10.2026
Asake, Seun Kuti submit six entries for 2027 Grammy Awards
Before Rwanda's return: Why Formula 1 left Africa after its last Grand Prix in 1993
Entertainment
09.10.2026
Before Rwanda's return: Why Formula 1 left Africa after its last Grand Prix in 1993
Nigerians to start buying cheaper petrol at NNPC stations for 30 days as FG announces relief
News
09.10.2026
Nigerians to start buying cheaper petrol at NNPC stations for 30 days as FG announces relief
The horrific story of Izuchukwu Anyanwu, the Nigerian lecturer who escaped kidnappers, only to be abducted again
News
09.10.2026
The horrific story of Izuchukwu Anyanwu, the Nigerian lecturer who escaped kidnappers, only to be abducted again
Speed Darlington’s aide quits after four years, says he got ₦250,000 from singer’s ₦30m Carter Efe fight
Entertainment
09.10.2026
Speed Darlington’s aide quits after four years, says he got ₦250,000 from singer’s ₦30m Carter Efe fight