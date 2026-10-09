Asake, Seun Kuti submit six entries for 2027 Grammy Awards
Asake submits M$NEY, Gratitude, Jogodo and Worship for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.
Seun Kuti is targeting his first Grammy win for "Na Dem" and "Problems" in the Best African Music Performance category.
Asake previously earned Grammy nominations for "Amapiano" with Olamide and "MMS" with Wizkid, but has not yet won a Grammy.
Asake submitted four works across eight category placements, including his album M$NEY and songs Gratitude, Jogodo, and Worship.
His M$NEY album is listed for Album of the Year and Best Global Music Album. His song Gratitude is also in contention for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best African Music Performance. His collaboration with Wizkid, Jogodo, is listed for Best African Music Performance, while Worship, featuring French DJ Snake, is entered for Best Dance Pop Recording.
Seun, the son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, also submitted Na Dem and Problems for Best African Music Performance.
The submissions could give both singers another opportunity to secure Grammy recognition, although entries do not guarantee nominations.
Asake earned his first Grammy nomination in 2024 for Amapiano, his collaboration with Olamide, in the Best African Music Performance category. He received another nomination in 2025 for MMS, featuring Wizkid.
Seun received his first Grammy nomination in 2019 alongside his band, Egypt 80, for their album Black Times, which competed in the Best World Music Album category but did not win.
The Recording Academy will announce the nominees for the 2027 Grammys on November 16, 2026, ahead of the ceremony scheduled for February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles. First-round voting runs from October 12 to 22, while final voting will take place from December 10 to January 7, 2027.