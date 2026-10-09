Speed Darlington’s aide quits after four years, says he got ₦250,000 from singer’s ₦30m Carter Efe fight

Speed Darlington's former aide Goski says he quit after four years, claiming he received ₦250,000 from a reported ₦30 million payday linked to the singer's fight with Carter Efe.

Goskey says he has ended his four-year working relationship with Speed Darlington.

He claims he received just ₦250,000 from a reported ₦30 million payday linked to the singer's boxing match with Carter Efe.

Goskey alleges he spent his own money supporting the singer and says a promised six per cent cut was later disputed.

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A former aide to singer Speed Darlington has ended their four-year working relationship, saying he was paid a total of ₦250,000 from a ₦30 million payday linked to the singer's boxing match with Carter Efe.

The aide, Goskey, made the claim in a video circulating online on Friday. He said he was no longer working with Speed Darlington and asked people not to contact him about bookings or any other business involving the singer.

Speed Darlington

According to Goskey, the ₦250,000 was far below what he deserved, given the work he put in connecting the singer with clients and influential people. "Not even one million," he said of his share. He also said Speed Darlington had once promised him six per cent of every job, but later argued that there was no formal contract between them.

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Goskey said he spent his own money to support the singer, including several trips to Abuja during Speed Darlington's arrest, and often paid his own transport costs while arranging flights for the singer and his assistant.

He also alleged that Speed Darlington wanted an aide he could intimidate, not one who brought in work and made content. Asking whether not having a contract meant he could be treated "like trash," he said he would never work with the singer again.

Speed Darlington lost to Carter Efe by unanimous decision after four rounds at the Chaos in the Ring event in Lagos earlier this month, and later said the fight was rigged.

The bout took place on Thursday 1 October, Independence Day, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, as a Balmoral Promotions Chaos in the Ring event. It followed a challenge Speed Darlington issued after Carter Efe beat Portable in May.

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Efe won that fight 30–27 on all three scorecards, and Speed Darlington had himself lost to Portable in April 2025 after failing to come out for the second round.