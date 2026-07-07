Here are the top 10 hottest songs in the first half of 2026

In the first half of 2026, there has been no shortage of releases. Here are the top 10 Afrobeats songs that shaped the first half of 2026.

So far in 2026, Nigerian pop music has been in what this writer would describe as a transitional period where the exploration of the era-defining Amapiano fusion appeared to have been squeezed of every drop of juice. The listeners are willing as ever, and the stars have also thrown their hearts into the ring in an attempt to score hit records at a curious moments where nothing seem to be sticking.

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For this writer, the Afrobeats audience seems to be caught in the middle as two generations of stars pull heavily to attract and win over listeners.

On one hand are a generation of stars who have defined the industry for decades, enjoyed huge success, and have the resources and fan base to stay top of mind and top of the charts. On the other side is a group of fast-rising stars bringing exciting complexities to the soundscape, courting a mass audience whose patronage can bring the fame and resources required to force the issue. And positioned in the middle are stars who have spent the better part of half a decade showing what they can do and whose career advancement is dependent on whether they can still deliver moments that can move the culture forward.

So far, the first 6 months of 2026 capture the mood of an ecosystem where, more than ever before, the stars and their labels are unsure what works. In the first half of the year, there has been no shortage of releases, yet only a handful of these songs have scratched beyond the surface and impacted the charts and streets long enough to become hits.

Here are the top 10 songs in the first half of 2026. This list considers popularity and acceptance; chart performance and staying power; social media adoption and virality; and the quality of each record.

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1. Bum Bum - Kidd Carder featuring Mavo

Perhaps the most ubiquitous Afrobeats song of 2026 and lead contender for Song of the Year, fast-rising-star Kidd Carder moulds stunning melodies to share a young man's tale of transactional romance in a way that leaves a mark on every listener. Shallythechampion's smooth production and Mavo's suitable verse combine for a song that has swept social media and has many declaring, "but I need much more."

2. Akonouche - Priesst

Early in the year, when other stars were studying the scene and taking their time, Afrobeats rising star Priesst seized the moment and released an emotionally charged and melodious message of hope that struck a chord with listeners. His message of doggedness found a place with listeners navigating record economic hardship and soon became an anthem that would forever change his life.

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3. Jogodo - Wizkid & Asake

After most fans had accepted that Afrobeats super hero Wizkid might have made yet another false promise to release new material, he surprised fans with the release of his collaboration with serial chart-topper Asake. The four-track EP 'REAL' delivered the hit record 'Jogodo', which sparked a viral TikTok dance routine and in which Asake's swaggering verse captures Mavo's influence on the Afrobeats lexicon.

4. Chanel - Blaqbonez feat Asake

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It was in the storied walls of the great Obafemi Awolowo University that both Blaqbonez and Asake launched their careers, became campus stars, and found the confidence to take on the music industry. Their hit single 'Chanel' is a full-circle moment that delivers a major hit that showcases their dynamism and range. And for those who might still be wondering if Asake can outrap some of Nigeria's finest, here's your answer.

5. Aura Salad - Mavo and SSSoundGawd

In 2025, Mavo brought a new spin to Afrobeats with the casual delivery and catchy slang with which he scores hits. He has no intentions of slowing down, as he has already scored another club banger with 'Aura Salad' in partnership with labelmate SSSoundGawd.

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6. 100 Meters - Joeboy X Wizard Chan

When one of Nigeria's most gifted musicians, Wizard Chan, teams up with Afrobeats' foremost romantic, Joeboy, the result is rich music that combines tingling Highlife melodies, heart-warming writing, and a delightful delivery that shows the sonic multiplicity that abounds in Nigerian pop music.

7. Paparazzi - Shoday featuring Fola

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Two of Afrobeats' freshly minted stars, Shoday and Fola, combine to create the type of simple yet delightful tune that has for decades helped Afrobeats to remain grounded in its cultural identity. The smooth verses and the catchy hook reflect hitmakers who have listeners eating out of their palms.

8. Fine Ting - Fola

This song makes a very strong case for Fola to lay claim to being Afrobeats' foremost seducer. The superstar crafts a sensual record that leaves little to the imagination, with melodies that fans desire in listeners.

9. Motion Sickness - Odumodublvck featuring Zlatan

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Rapper Odumodublvck continues his run of hits with a song that shows his capacity to wield melodies that would make even singers jealous. After rocketing to superstardom, he joins hitmaker Zlatan, with whom it all started three years ago on 'Picanto', to celebrate the victory lap.

10. Forgiveness - Asake