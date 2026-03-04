Do2dtun Defends Adekunle Gold And Simi From Online Bullies

Do2dtun defends Adekunle Gold and Simi amid renewed online backlash, condemning bullying and urging respect for the singer’s craft, legacy, and family.

Media personality Do2dtun has spoken out in defence of Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold, calling for an end to the wave of online attacks directed at the artiste and his family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The backlash resurfaced after Adekunle Gold tweeted on Tuesday, his first public post since online conversations reignited around past social media posts linked to his wife, Simi. Screenshots and old comments began circulating again, prompting heated reactions across X.

Do2dtun, however, drew a line.

Taking to the same platform, formerly known as Twitter, he described the tone of the discourse as excessive and, in his words, “despicable.” His message was direct: “Leave AG alone.”

READ ALSO: So How Did Simi End Up at the Center of This Online Storm?

Advertisement

Advertisement

He argued that disagreement should never tip into harassment. That critique, no matter how sharp, should not morph into personal attacks on a musician’s family.

“I see the most despicable comments about him and his family. Mehn, it’s enough,” he wrote. “He remains unscarred and he is still one of the biggest musicians to ever come out of Nigeria.”

Beyond emotion, Do2dtun anchored his defence in Adekunle Gold’s body of work. The singer, who emerged from the alternative Afrobeats scene in the mid-2010s, has released multiple albums that have shaped his evolution — from the highlife-infused Gold (2016) to the pop-leaning About 30 (2018), Afro Pop Vol. 1 (2020), and Catch Me If You Can (2022). In 2023, he followed up with Tequila Ever After, further expanding his global reach.

Do2dtun also referenced Adekunle Gold’s reputation as a live performer, including his headline concert at the National Theatre Lagos, a venue long considered symbolic in Nigeria’s entertainment history.

For him, the issue goes beyond one controversy. It is about boundaries. About separating public discourse from what he sees as mob-style bullying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Una carry issue turn am to assault and extreme bullying. It’s enough,” he wrote, urging social media users to respect both an artiste’s craft and private life.

READ ALSO: Simi Releases Official Statement After Wave of Twitter Bullying