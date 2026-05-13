Genevieve Nnaji returns to television with a role in the BBC drama Wahala.

Genevieve Nnaji returns to television with a role in the BBC drama Wahala.

Genevieve Nnaji joins BBC's Wahala in her first TV role since Ripples

The Nollywood icon has been cast in Wahala, an upcoming BBC drama series adapted from Nikki May's debut novel of the same name, marking her first television series role since she appeared as a child actress on the Nigerian soap opera Ripples in the late 1980s.

Genevieve Nnaji has joined the cast of Wahala, an upcoming BBC drama adapted from Nikki May’s novel.

The series marks her first television role since appearing as a child actress on Ripples in the 1980s.

Wahala follows four Nigerian-British women in London and features a strong cast alongside acclaimed writer-director Theresa Ikoko.

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Genevieve Nnaji is returning to television. The Nollywood icon has been cast in Wahala, an upcoming BBC drama series adapted from Nikki May's debut novel of the same name, marking her first television series role since she appeared as a child actress on the Nigerian soap opera Ripples in the late 1980s. She was eight years old at the time.

The announcement has generated considerable excitement, not just because of Genevieve's involvement, but because of the calibre of the production surrounding her.

Nollywood Icon, Genevieve Nnaji

Wahala is directed by Theresa Ikoko, the writer behind Rocks, the critically acclaimed British coming-of-age film that earned Ikoko a BAFTA nomination. Ikoko also wrote on HBO and Channel 4's Get Millie Black, another BAFTA nominee. This is a filmmaker with serious credentials, and Wahala appears to be a project built to match them.

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The series follows four Nigerian-British women in their thirties: Ronke, Boo, Simi, and Isobel, navigating careers, love, and family in present-day London. The three friends, inseparable since university, find their tightly knit world disrupted when Isobel, a charismatic and wealthy acquaintance, enters their lives and begins exploiting the secrets and insecurities each woman carries.

Theresa Ikoko, the director for the movie, Wahala

The show is adapted from Nikki May's novel, which was praised on release for its sharp exploration of female friendship, cultural identity, and the particular experience of women living between British and Nigerian worlds.

Joining Genevieve in the cast are Adelayo Adedayo, known for The Responder and Supacell; Cush Jumbo of Criminal Record; Susan Wokoma from Enola Holmes; and Deborah Ayorinde, who appeared in Them and Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. It is a strong ensemble, and Genevieve's presence adds a layer of Nollywood royalty to what is already a notable British production.

Adelayo Adedayo, fellow cast member

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For those unfamiliar with her journey, Genevieve Nnaji began acting on Ripples before transitioning into Nollywood films, where she became one of the most celebrated actresses the continent has produced.

She has starred in acclaimed projects, including Lionheart, which she also directed, becoming the first Nigerian film selected for Oscar consideration and Half of a Yellow Sun. She has won multiple awards across her career, including an Africa Movie Academy Award and recognition at the AMVCA.

Susan Wokoma, fellow cast member

Wahala is produced by Firebird Pictures for the BBC, with BBC Studios handling global sales. A release date has not yet been confirmed.