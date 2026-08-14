New Music Friday: Ayra Starr, Kunmie, Bella Shmurda and other songs to check out this week

Discover the best new music releases this week, featuring Ayra Starr's Starrgirl, Zayn, Rema, Bella Shmurda, and Juls. Read our top song recommendations.

This week belongs to Ayra Starr. Her third album Starrgirl dropped to significant anticipation and dominates the conversation, but the Friday list still makes room for a cross-continental Rema feature, a compelling R&B debut and a Juls collaboration worth your attention.

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Here is every song worth listening to this week.

Ayra Starr - Dangerous

The opening track off Starrgirl arrives with an electronic "Initiating RAGE process" intro that has already generated its own conversation online separately from the album.

Co-produced by Johnny Drille, RAGEE and X Ize, the record shifts Ayra Starr into bolder, higher-energy territory, blending rap flows with sung hooks over trap-influenced production. As album openers go, it does its job decisively.

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Ayra Starr ft Zayn - Heaven Baby

The cross-continental collaboration with ZAYN is one of Starrgirl's standout moments. Produced by The Monsters & Strangerz, the pop ballad blends R&B vocal arrangements with subtle Afrobeats undertones in a way that neither overshadows the other. The pairing works better than anyone would expect on paper.

Bella Shmurda - Happy Song

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Built on lively percussion and melodic basslines, 'Happy Song' sits comfortably in Bella Shmurda's wheelhouse. It is easy to listen to and earns its replay value without demanding much from the listener.

Kunmie - 22

The title track from Kunmie's debut album is a warm, polished R&B and Afrobeats record that leans into vulnerability rather than dancefloor energy. It is the kind of record that reveals more on repeated listens, and there is enough here to reward the patience.

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Famous Pluto - Fast and Furious

A high-energy street-pop record from Famous Pluto's On My Birthday 3-pack project. The production is relentless, and the intent is clear, but the record covers familiar ground without pushing the sound anywhere new.

Trippie Red ft Rema - For Her

Released on Trippie Red's sixth studio album, NDA, 'For Her' bridges American emo-rap with Nigerian Afrobeats-trap in a way that is technically competent but does not bring out the best of either artist. Rema in particular has delivered stronger collaborative moments elsewhere.

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6uff - Excellent

6uff steps from behind the production desk to the front of the stage on 'Excellent.' The Afro-fusion record is pleasant without being particularly distinctive, though it establishes a baseline for where he might go as an artist.

Majeed - No More

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A soulful Afrobeats and Afro-fusion record with enough house music energy to work in a late-night setting. Majeed's melodic storytelling remains his strongest asset, and it carries the record even when the production leans more atmospheric than intimate.

Juls ft Projexx, Pa Salieu - CUTLASS

The week's most sonically adventurous release. Pulled from Juls and Projexx's collaborative album JUNCTION, 'Cutlass' blends UK drill, modern dancehall and Afro-fusion into something deliberately gritty and cross-cultural. It stands apart from most on this list and rewards multiple listens.