Former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar reveals what killed MKO Abiola 28 years later

Former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar reveals what killed MKO Abiola 28 years later

'Abiola's tea wasn't poisoned' — Nearly three decades later, Abdulsalami Abubakar opens up on the cause of MKO's death

Former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar has dismissed claims that MKO Abiola was poisoned, saying an international autopsy found that the June 12 winner died of natural causes.

Abdulsalami Abubakar says MKO Abiola was not poisoned and died of natural causes.

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He said an autopsy involving American, British, Nigerian and Canadian pathologists found no evidence of poisoning.

The former Head of State disclosed that Abiola had pre-existing health conditions, including hypertension and heart disease.

Abdulsalami made the revelations in his autobiography, Call of Duty, launched during his 84th birthday celebrations.

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), has dismissed long-standing claims that Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola was poisoned, insisting that medical investigations conducted after his death found no evidence of foul play.

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The former military leader made the disclosure in his autobiography, Call of Duty, launched in Abuja during events marking his 84th birthday. In the book, Abdulsalami revisited the circumstances surrounding Abiola's death on July 7, 1998, and addressed one of the most enduring theories linked to the June 12 struggle.

Abiola, widely regarded as the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, died while in detention during a meeting with a visiting American delegation that included then United States Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Tom Pickering, and then Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Susan Rice.

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar

For nearly three decades, many Nigerians have believed that Abiola was poisoned, with one of the most popular claims alleging that a cup of tea served during the meeting led to his death.

Rejecting the allegation, Abdulsalami wrote:

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"I do not believe Abiola was poisoned. The family requested an autopsy and we assembled American, British, Nigerian and Canadian pathologists to conduct it. The autopsy report attributed his death to natural causes."

According to him, Abiola had been battling health challenges long before his death.

"As far back as 1994 when he was arrested by the Abacha Administration for declaring himself President, it was public knowledge that Abiola was managing certain medical conditions which could seriously affect the quality of life of any human being."

The former Head of State said medical records from 1994 showed that Abiola had an enlarged heart consistent with hypertensive heart disease, suggesting that his health condition may have contributed to his sudden collapse.

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The late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, the prominent symbol of Nigeria's struggle for democratic governance.

Drawing from Susan Rice's memoir, Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For, Abdulsalami recounted that Abiola began coughing shortly after the meeting started. The coughing reportedly became severe, and he later complained of feeling hot before a doctor was called. The attending physician reportedly concluded that Abiola was suffering a heart attack.

Abdulsalami also quoted Pickering's account of the incident, which stated that Abiola developed breathing difficulties, became visibly distressed and was rushed for medical attention, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

The former military ruler further recalled how he received news of Abiola's death from his Chief Security Officer, Abdulrasheed Aliyu.

"Aliyu, my CSO, called me. As soon as I picked, he said, in a shaky voice, that there was a problem. I asked: 'What problem again?' He said Abiola was dead. My head went blank."

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Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar

Beyond addressing the controversy surrounding Abiola's death, Abdulsalami also used the book to discuss other significant moments in Nigeria's political history. He stated that former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, never discussed the annulment of the June 12 election with him despite his position as a senior military officer at the time. He also recounted events surrounding the death of General Sani Abacha and his emergence as Head of State in 1998.