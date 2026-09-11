Watch: Nollywood actor Stan Nze and wife, Blessing, renew wedding vows after five years in romantic waterfront ceremony

Nollywood couple Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing, have renewed their wedding vows as they celebrate five years of marriage.

Stan and Blessing Nze renew their wedding vows five years after their marriage in an intimate waterfront ceremony.

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The couple promises to keep choosing each other for the rest of their life.

Blessing Nze previously revealed that friendship, faith, and mutual support remain at the heart of her marriage to Stan Nze.

The couple marked the milestone with an intimate and romantic waterfront ceremony attended by family members and loved ones.

Dressed in elegant wedding attire, Stan and Blessing recreated the magic of their wedding day as they exchanged vows once again in a beautiful open-air setting.

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Violinists added a soft, romantic touch as they reaffirmed their love and commitment to each other.

In his vow to his wife, Stan reflected on their five years together, promising to remain by her side through life’s different seasons.

“It’s been five years of sweetness, joy, peace, and harmony. It’s been five years of your endless love to me.

I vow to you again, bone of my bone, flesh of my flesh. I will be by your side in sickness and health,” Nze said to his wife.

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Blessing also reaffirmed her commitment to the actor, promising to keep choosing him throughout their lives together.

“I never want to become so familiar with you that I stop discovering and honouring you. You are my husband, my friend, my home, and one of the greatest evidences of God’s kindness to me. I’ve always loved you. I love you even more now, and I will keep choosing you all the days of my life.”

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The vow renewal comes as another chapter in a relationship the couple has often described through friendship, faith, and mutual support.

In a 2025 interview, Blessing described Stan as not only her husband but also her friend, revealing that their friendship remains one of the strongest parts of their marriage.

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Blessing also spoke about how they support each other professionally, noting that Stan’s understanding of the film industry lets him help her with her work, while she also understands the demands of his career.

The couple began dating in 2017 before getting married in September 2021. Their relationship has also had its difficult moments. Stan previously revealed that a trip to Dubai in 2020 ended with a major disagreement that made them question whether their relationship would survive. However, after taking time to reflect on themselves and their relationship, they returned stronger.