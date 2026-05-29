5 types of fans you will definitely meet at the Heineken UEFA Champions League Final watch party

Football finals are never ordinary in Nigeria. Emotions run high, opinions nobody asked for start flying before kickoff, voices disappear before half-time, and everyone suddenly knows more than the manager.

That energy is exactly what makes the Heineken UEFA Champions League Final watch party between Arsenal F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. one of the most anticipated football nights of the year. Nothing compares to experiencing that atmosphere with other fans, which is exactly why this watch party is the place to be on 30 May at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.​

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Every kind of football lover will be in the building. The only question is: which one are you?

1. The Die-Hard Fan

This one has not eaten since the draw was made.

Starting lineup debates began three days ago. Pre-match rituals are sacred and non-negotiable. If you sit in their spot, there will be consequences.

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When the match is going well, they are the life of the room. When it is not, do not talk to them. Do not look at them. Just pass the Heineken and let them breathe.

​2. The Rival Fan

Does not support Arsenal. Does not support PSG. But has very, very strong feelings about who must not win tonight.

Arrived early. Already settled in. Arms folded. Knowing smile. This fan is here on a mission and will not be going home until that mission is complete.

The most dangerous fan in the room. Handle with care.

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​3. The Analyst

The group chat has been on fire since 7 AM because of this person.

xG stats, pressing patterns, historical head-to-heads — all prepared and ready to be delivered to anyone within earshot,t whether they asked or not. Brought notes. Actual notes.

Nobody wants to admit it, but when the match gets tight, everyone quietly turns to The Analyst for context. By full-time, they are the most important person in the room.

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4. The Casual Watcher

Came for the vibes. Dressed for the occasion. Not entirely sure who is playing, but fully committed to the experience.

By the second half, this is somehow the loudest person in the building. Nobody knows when it happened. It just did.

Football does that especially when you are watching it surrounded by people who feel every moment with you.

​5. The Switcher

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Started the evening with "I am neutral, I just want a good game."

By the 10th minute, a side has been picked. By halftime, they are giving passionate team talks to strangers. By the 80th minute, this person has forgotten they ever claimed neutrality.

The Switcher is proof that nobody stays neutral for long when the room is alive like this.

The best part? All five of these fans end up at the same table, sharing the same Heineken, and leaving as friends. That is what the biggest matches do when you watch them with the right people.

Which fan are you? Find your fellow fan at the Heineken UCL Final Watch Party

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Which fan are you? Find your fellow fan at the Heineken UCL Final Watch Party. Head to @heinekenng and register now via the link in bio.

Missing this one might actually hurt more than your club losing the final.

​Follow @heinekenng for all the updates! 18+ only. Please drink responsibly.