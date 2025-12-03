4 Nigerian Women Tell Us What Music Superstar Ciara Means to Them

4 Nigerian Women Tell Us What Music Superstar Ciara Means to Them

We spoke to four Nigerian women who told us their favourite Ciara song, era, and Afrobeats collaboration.

Ciara is a household name in music. Her electrifying choreography, hit songs, and resilience make her an inspiration for young women globally. The award-winning star recently revisited Lagos , where she immersed herself in the culture of Afrobeats, its creative and spiritual heart.

We spoke to four women (Chioma, Destiny, Blessing, and Joy) who told us their favourite Ciara song, era, and Afrobeats collaboration. Their answers capture just how wide the American singer’s impact, success, and lasting relevance truly are.

Defining a Generation Through Dance and Style

For many, Ciara represented a new kind of female icon who was unafraid to be athletic and cool. Chioma recalls her first encounter. “The first time I heard Ciara was when I was in secondary school, I think it was 2006, and it was Field Mob's ‘So What’ featuring Ciara. Watching her felt like representation; she could break dance, she was cool with the boys, she was slim and fit, and she felt like she was in my group. We would be friends and lead the Red House interhouse sports race team.”



Chioma notes that she initially resonated with Ciara because she was slim, feeling that girls who threw jabs at her for her figure were merely subtly jealous.

Similarly, Destiny’s first connection was through dance. “I attended Christ Embassy, Ikotun, and the church had a dance crew. I recreated the entire Ciara’s dance move on ‘1, 2 Step’ when I got my solo part. My nickname was ‘Stepper lomo.’" Blessing’s introduction came via 50 Cent’s ‘Can’t Leave ’Em Alone,’ but she became a true fan with ‘Like A Boy.’



“The video was so good. I went to school the next day, and that video was what I wanted to talk about,” Blessing shares on the moment Ciara won her heart.

Joy’s earliest memory came with one of the singer's biggest hits. “The first time everyone heard Ciara was ‘Goodies,’ but my intro to Ciara would be ‘And I.’ I am a sucker for love.”

A Career of Constant Evolution

When discussing Ciara’s definitive eras, her ability to embody both tomboy swagger and glamorous transformation was paramount. Chioma says: “My favourite Ciara era has to be ‘The Evolution,’ I told you that’s my representation!”



Destiny and Blessing both strongly prefer the ‘Like A Boy’ era. Blessing jokes about her fierce love for that era. “I wore my brother’s boxers, which were dedicated to the cause,” she said about her efforts in cosplaying the singer’s tomboy era. Joy, on the other hand, prefers the shift in the early 2000s: “My favourite Ciara era is easily ‘Goodies,’ there’s the dance, pop and R&B era.”

Ciara Afrobeats Exploration

When asked about their favourite Ciara Afrobeats collaborations, ‘Low’ featuring Tekno and Diamond Platnumz emerged as a clear favourite, though the consensus was split across her recent work. Chioma admits that while she wasn’t excited about the collaboration with Tekno and Diamond Platnumz initially, she was impressed with the final result. “Low’ and ‘Nice n’ Sweet’ are really cool! Especially ‘Low,’ she nailed it.”

Destiny agrees with Chioma, “My favourite Ciara Afrobeats collaboration would be ‘Low.’ She and Diamond Platnumz had good chemistry,” she shares. Blessing, however, enjoyed Ciara’s newest Afrobeats blend. “My favourite Ciara’s Afrobeats collaboration would be ‘Nice n’ Sweet’ ft Oxlade & Moliy. I like how she keeps reinventing herself.”

Joy, whose favourite collaboration is ‘Low,’ says she heard it non-stop on the radio, but laments.



“She came to Lagos, and I missed seeing her because…capitalism,” her statement echoed the rising cost of seeing artists perform live in Lagos.