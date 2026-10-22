Double Tragedy as man dies trying to rescue 2-year-old child in the well, toddler remains missing

A cleaner’s two-year-old child fell into a well in Abule Egba, Lagos. A man who attempted to rescue the toddler died, while the child remains missing.

A cleaner’s two-year-old child fell into a domestic well in Abule Egba, Lagos.

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A man who entered the well to rescue the toddler was found dead.

Emergency responders could not recover the child’s body after an extensive search.

Rescuers recovered one shoe belonging to the toddler before ending the operation.

A tragic incident in Abule Egba, Lagos State, has claimed the life of a man who attempted to rescue a two-year-old child who fell into a domestic well, while the toddler remains missing.

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The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at Paul Street, inward Agbe Road, in Abule Egba.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) , the child’s mother works as a cleaner in the compound where the incident occurred. The toddler reportedly fell accidentally into the well, prompting a man from the community to enter it in an attempt to save the child.

However, the man became trapped and could not climb out. He was later recovered dead.

LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said the agency received a distress call at about 9:48 a.m. and immediately deployed its response team from the Igando base.

Emergency responders from LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps and the Nigeria Police Force subsequently began efforts to recover the toddler.

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The operation proved difficult because of the well’s depth, high water levels and thick mud at the bottom. Attempts to remove the water encountered challenges, prompting the deployment of a specialist local diver for a final search.

According to LASEMA, the diver determined that the toddler’s body had sunk deep into the mud and could not be recovered. Only one shoe belonging to the child was retrieved.

Scene of the incident. Photos: LASEMA

The agency said the operation was concluded following the expert assessment and consultations with the affected family and community leaders.

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The deceased man’s remains were handed over to his relatives and members of the Hausa community for burial in accordance with their customs.

LASEMA expressed condolences to the bereaved families and commended the man’s attempt to save the toddler, describing it as an act of uncommon bravery.

The agency also urged residents to ensure that wells and other openings within residential compounds are properly covered and secured, particularly in homes where young children live.