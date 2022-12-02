4 Nigerians to join top WNBA stars & coaches at the 4th NBA Academy Women’s Camp Africa in Dakar

The quartet of Ayah James, Bright James, Franca Iyamah, and Patience John will join 21 other Africans at the Women's Camp Africa this month.

AFP

The players will be coached and trained by some of the brightest and best in the Women's game from the Women's National Basketball Association, WNBA.

NBA Africa confirms fourth Women's Camp

NBA Africa has today announced the fourth NBA Academy Women’s Camp Africa slated for Monday, December. 5 to Dec. 8 at NBA Academy Africa, an elite basketball training center in Saly, Senegal for the top high-school age prospects from across the continent.

The 2022 Academy Women’s Camp Africa will bring together 25 of the top female prospects from 11 African countries to learn directly from current and former WNBA players and coaches.

The Lineup

Seattle Storm head coach and 2021 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup winner Noelle Quinn (U.S.) will headline the list of top WNBA personalities expected at the Camp Africa.

Others include 2005 WNBA champion Hamchetou Maïga-Ba (Mali), two-time WNBA champion Taj McWilliams-Franklin (U.S.), 2003 WNBA champion Astou Ndiaye (Senegal), 2021 WNBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Nigeria-born Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings; U.S.), and 2017 WNBA All-Star Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun; U.S.).

AFP

The campers and coaches will also participate in life skills programming and leadership development sessions.

Women's Camp Africa to continue to raise stars

Speaking on the Camp Africa, two-time WNBA champion and NBA Elite Basketball Women’s Operations Lead Monica Rogers, stated that Camp Africa is looking to build on the success of the past.

“In just a few years, the NBA Academy Women’s Program has helped identify and develop some of the best female prospects in the world, many of whom have gone on to attend NCAA Division 1 schools," Rogers stated.

“We look forward to building on that success with our fourth NBA Academy Women’s Program camp in Senegal as part of our continued efforts to make basketball more accessible in Africa and provide a predicable pathway for African youth to learn the game and maximize their potential.”

On the Academy Program

Launched in 2018, the NBA Academy Women’s Program is a series of basketball development camps for top female athletes from outside the U.S. at the league’s academies in Australia, India, Mexico and Senegal.