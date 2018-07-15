World Cup 2018: France beat Croatia 4-2 to win title

France become world champions just for the second time after their triumph at home 20 years ago.

news

France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final played at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, July 15 to win the title.

France took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to an own-goal by Mario Mandžukić but Ivan Perisic quickly netted to bring Croatia level.

Antoine Griezmann stepped up to score from a VAR-assisted penalty in the 38th minute to put France back into the lead.

Two second half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba sealed the win for France who were not trouble after Mandžukić scored from a Hugo Lloris howler.

France become world champions just for the second time after their triumph at home 20 years ago while their coach Didier Deschamp becomes only the third person in history to win the World Cup title as a player and as a coach.