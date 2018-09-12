Liberia 1 Vs 2 Nigeria Twitter rips absurd friendly apart, blasts NFF and George Weah

news

Twitter ripped into the absurd friendly game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Liberia, blasting the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and 51-year-old President George Weah who played 79 minutes in the match.

Nigeria took on Liberia in Monrovia but instead of a traditional friendly game, the match was billed to honour President Weah and formally retire the No 14 jersey of the former international, one-time Ballon d’Or winner and FIFA World Player of the Year in 1995.

To make complete the shitshow, Weah and his former teammate, 48-year-old James Debbah started the game.

Twitter Nigeria wasn’t pleased with the disrespect for the Super Eagles players and blasted the NFF and Weah.

“George Weah is a major disappointment. For someone as exposed,experienced and educated, his constant appropriation of Liberia's platforms to fulfill his personal objectives is a disgrace. He had no business giving Wenger that award & had no business playing tonight,” outspoken Twitter personality Biola Kazeem wrote.

“George Weah playing for Liberia is a real joke and disrespectful of the Super Eagles. If he wants to have some fun, he can invite his fellow ex-players to play an exhibition game. This was supposed to be a serious match, not a kick about,” he further said.

‏”George Weah honored Arsene Wenger with a Liberian NATIONAL award for what Arsene Wenger did for George Weah (Not Liberial) George Weah features for Liberia in a FIFA organized friendly match Vs Nigeria. If they call Africa a shit hole, y'all will flare up and scream racism,” Twitter user @Kelvin_Odanz wrote.

“Liberia are fielding George Weah vs Nigeria. A whole president with a potbelly. In a legit, FIFA recognised match,” @KahunaKome said.

“Wait, George Weah is on the pitch? Yeah, I'm done. After the day I've had, sleep is a far more prudent use of my time,” football writer Solace Chukwu said on Twitter.

“Wait... George Weah, President of Liberia, who retired from International football years ago is actually playing against Nigeria in a FIFA organised friendly match? Thought the match was meant to be in honour of him and not to bring him out of retirement,” a Twitter user with the handle @iSlimfit wrote.

“So 51 year-old George Weah did play for Liberia - for 79 minutes (!) - against Nigeria tonight in a friendly. Apparently the game “was arranged in honour of the country’s president” and to retire his number 14 shirt. Still seems pretty crazy. It was a strong Nigeria team.,” BBC journalist John Benneth said.

“Lmao, George Weah is playing against Nigeria. African leaders & comedy,” another user “@That_IjebuBadoo wrote.

Some Twitter users also blasted the NFF for using Super Eagles players to honour what turned out to be an exhibition match.

“Amaju/NFF Please how much did George Weah pay you lot to gaan bring the Super Eagles brand to such disrepute tonight?,” ‏ @TheWaleAgbede asked.

“Professional national team players, playing against a bunch of retired players from Liberia. This NFF can sometimes misbehave. They could have easily arranged a legends game, not this disrespect, they call "holiday friendly," @ivanlotti wrote on Twitter.

“What is wrong with the @thenff ? You carry our full time professionals to play a beer parlour friendly in Liberia with a bunch or retirees, George Weah and James Debbah, playing for the Lone Star. This is insulting to our pros, if you want to play a legends game you do so,” @modovictorekene also wrote on Twitter.

“Dear @thenff. Kindly, educate us. Who paid for the chartered flight for this International Holiday Maych? George Weah or who? Make we know, before we riot,” Nigerian sports journalists with the handle ‏ @OgaNlaMedia wrote.

The friendly game which was played in Monrovia got enough mentions on Twitter Nigeria to get on the trends.

‘George Weah’ ‘Liberia’ and ‘Nigeria’ all made Twitter Nigeria trends in relation to the game.

Nigeria won the friendly 2-1 with goals from Henry Onyekuru and Simy Nwankwo while Kpah Sherman reduced the deficit for Liberia.