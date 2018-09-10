Pulse.ng logo
Rohr calls up 4 NPFL players for Liberia Vs Nigeria clash

Super Eagles 4 home-based players join team for friendly game against Liberia

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Liberia in a friendly game in Monrovia on Tuesday.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles play Rohr calls up 4 NPFL players for Liberia Vs Nigeria clash (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has called up four players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to join the squad ahead of the friendly game against Liberia on Tuesday, September 11.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Liberia in a friendly game at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complete in Monrovia.

Ahead of the clash, Rohr has named Mfon Udoh and Sunday Adetunji of Enyimba, FC IfeanyiUbah’s Adeleye Olamilekan and Ebube Duru of Lobi Stars in the squad for the friendly game.

Mfon Udoh play Udoh has made a return to the Super Eagles after three years (cheeronnigeria)

 

These players will join another home-based star Ikechukwu Ezenwa who was in the Super Eagles squad for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against Seychelles.

Sunday Adetunji play Former Abia Warriors star Sunday Adetunji has also been called up (Shooting Stars )

 

The call-up means a return to international duties for forward Udoh who last played for the Super Eagles in a friendly game against Uganda in March 2015.

Adeleye Olamilekan play FC IfeanyiUbah player Adeleye Olamilekan is among the NPFL stars that will join the Super Eagles (FC IfeanyiUbah)

 

It’s a first-time call-up for Duru a left-back and the duo of Adetunji and Olamilekan.

Liberia Vs Nigeria

Kelchi Iheanacho and Samuel Kalu play The Super Eagles beat Seychelles 3-0 in Victoria (CAF)
 

The four players make up a list of 18 players that will prosecute the game against Liberia who is labelled to celebrate Liberian president George Weah who is also a former footballer and a one-time FIFA World Footballer of the Year.

After their 3-0 win over Seychelles on Saturday, September 8, the Super Eagles are back in Abuja. They will make the journey to Lagos later on Monday and fly to Monrovia on Tuesday morning for the game against Liberia.

Super Eagles for Liberia game

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC, Nigeria), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United, England), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal), Adeleye Olamilekan (FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Nigeria), Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany), Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars, Nigeria)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City, England), John Ogu (Hapoel Beer Sheva, Israel), Kelechi Nwakali (FC Porto B, Portugal), Joel Obi (Chievo Verona, Italy)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone, Italy), Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray, Turkey), Sunday Adetunji (Enyimba, Nigeria), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux, France), Mfon Udoh (Enyimba, Nigeria)

