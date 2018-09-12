Pulse.ng logo
Liberia 1 Vs 2 Nigeria: Super Eagles win friendly

Super Eagles of Nigeria play

Super Eagles of Nigeria

(Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria ran out 2-1 winners in the shitshow of a friendly game against Liberia that had 51-year-old President George Weah in action for over 75 minutes.

Henry Onyekuru and Simy Nwankwo gave Nigeria a 2-0 lead before halftime but Kpah Sherman reduced the deficit from the penalty spot late in the second half.

The game was billed to celebrate Weah and formally retire the No.14 jersey of the former Liberia international, Ballon d'Or Winner and FIFA World Footballer of the Year in 1995.

George Weah play George Weah played 79 minutes in the friendly game (Twitter/TurntSportsNews)

 

President Weah led out the Liberian team at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complete in Monrovia.

Despite the fanfare, the Super Eagles meant business and dominated proceedings from kick off.

With the captain’s armband, John Ogu who was deployed as a central defence alongside Semi Ajayi watched Weah closely.

It took Onyekuru only 12 minutes to open the scoring, turning three defenders at the edge of the box before firing into the top corner.

The Super Eagles had most of the possession and just before the end of the first half, they doubled their lead through Nwankwo who rose the highest to head in a cross from Oghenekaro Etebo.

The Lone Stars of Liberia were better in the second half as Weah impressed with a couple of touches, drawing huge cheers from the home crowd.

He tried creating chances for Liberia and went very close from a freekick in the first half. He sent a fine pass to send Sherman through on goal but the referee correctly called for offside also in the first half as he tried to summon the deftness of his playing days.

He was able to play for over 75 minutes before he was substituted.

After his withdrawal, the Liberians kept coming at the Super Eagles and were rewarded with a penalty in the 89th minute.

Sherman stepped up to blast the ball past substitute goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi to score for Liberia.

Former Liberia international and current coach of the national team, 48-year-old James Debbah also started the game alongside Weah.

