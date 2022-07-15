Joe Aribo Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

The Super Eagles star was born on July 21, 1996, in Camberwell, England. The 25-year-old, however, represents Nigeria at the international level through his parents, who are from Akure, Ondo State.

Aribo is present on social media with the handle @J_aribo on Instagram and Twitter. However, he does not share personal stuff like his girlfriend or family life.

Joe Aribo Career

Aribo started his football career with Kinetic Academy before signing for Staines Town in 2014.

After just a year with Staines, Aribo signed his first professional contract with Charlton Athletic.

He stayed with The Addicks for two years, playing 97 games, scoring 16 goals and registering 15 years. Aribo left Charlton in 2017 to join Rangers Football Club in the Scottish Premiership.

The Super Eagles star settled in quickly at the club, winning the club's young player of the year and goal of the season awards in his first season.

In his second season, Aribo helped Rangers end their ten-year wait for a Scottish Premiership title. In his third year, he helped the Gers reach the Europa League final and win the Scottish Cup. Overall, Aribo made 148 appearances for Rangers, scoring 26 goals and registering five assists.

Aribo left Rangers after three years this summer to join Southampton on a four-year deal worth £10m.

Joe Aribo Salary & Contract

Aribo was earning £14,000 weekly at Rangers but he is likely to earn a significant raise following his move to Southampton.

Joe Aribo Net Worth

Aribo currently has a net worth of £2,081,560

Joe Aribo Social Media

Joe Aribo's social media handle is on both Instagram and Twitter. On Instagram his handle is @J.aribo_ and on Twitter he is @J_Aribo19

Joe Aribo Super Eagles Career

Aribo has made 20 appearances for Nigeria since making his debut against Ukraine in September 2019. The Southampton star had a debut to remember, scoring the opener as the Super Eagles played a 2-2 draw against the European side.

Aribo scored again in his second game for Nigeria, a 1-1 draw against Brazil in November 2019. He was part of the Super Eagles squad that played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Joe Aribo Latest Transfer News

Joe Aribo recently joined English Premier league side Southampton FC ahead of the 2022/23 season. The 25-year-old shone for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and the UEFA Europa League during the 2021/22 season.