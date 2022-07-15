Joe Aribo Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Authors:

Pulse Sports Team
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Joe Aribo in his new colours of Southampton FC
Joe Aribo in his new colours of Southampton FC

Joseph Ayodele Aribo is a professional footballer that plays for the Nigerian national team and Southampton Football Club in the English Premier League. With a height of 1,83 m, Aribo is one of the tallest players in the Super Eagles squad.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles star was born on July 21, 1996, in Camberwell, England. The 25-year-old, however, represents Nigeria at the international level through his parents, who are from Akure, Ondo State.

Aribo is present on social media with the handle @J_aribo on Instagram and Twitter. However, he does not share personal stuff like his girlfriend or family life.

Full names: Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo

Birth date: July 21, 1996

Nationality: Nigeria

Place of birth: Camberwell, England

Age: 25 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: Southampton FC

Height: 6 ft 0'in

Marital status: Single

Salary: £14,000 per week

Net worth: £2.0 million

Instagram: @j.aribo_

Twitter: @j_aribo19

Aribo started his football career with Kinetic Academy before signing for Staines Town in 2014.

After just a year with Staines, Aribo signed his first professional contract with Charlton Athletic.

Joe Aribo during his time at Charlton Athletic
Joe Aribo during his time at Charlton Athletic Imago

He stayed with The Addicks for two years, playing 97 games, scoring 16 goals and registering 15 years. Aribo left Charlton in 2017 to join Rangers Football Club in the Scottish Premiership.

The Super Eagles star settled in quickly at the club, winning the club's young player of the year and goal of the season awards in his first season.

Joe Aribo had a successful time at Rangers
Joe Aribo had a successful time at Rangers Pulse Nigeria

In his second season, Aribo helped Rangers end their ten-year wait for a Scottish Premiership title. In his third year, he helped the Gers reach the Europa League final and win the Scottish Cup. Overall, Aribo made 148 appearances for Rangers, scoring 26 goals and registering five assists.

Aribo left Rangers after three years this summer to join Southampton on a four-year deal worth £10m.

Aribo was earning £14,000 weekly at Rangers but he is likely to earn a significant raise following his move to Southampton.

Aribo currently has a net worth of £2,081,560

Joe Aribo's social media handle is on both Instagram and Twitter. On Instagram his handle is @J.aribo_ and on Twitter he is @J_Aribo19

Aribo has made 20 appearances for Nigeria since making his debut against Ukraine in September 2019. The Southampton star had a debut to remember, scoring the opener as the Super Eagles played a 2-2 draw against the European side.

Aribo scored again in his second game for Nigeria, a 1-1 draw against Brazil in November 2019. He was part of the Super Eagles squad that played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Joe Aribo recently joined English Premier league side Southampton FC ahead of the 2022/23 season. The 25-year-old shone for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and the UEFA Europa League during the 2021/22 season.

Aribo opened the scoring in the Europa League final before Rangers went on to lose the final on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Official: Super Eagles star Joe Aribo joins Southampton

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo pens an emotional letter to Rangers fans following Southampton move

'Aribo convinced me to come to Scotland'- Ayo Obileye reveals exclusively to Pulse Sports

Topics:

Authors:

Pulse Sports Team

More from category

  • Joe Aribo in his new colours of Southampton FC

    Joe Aribo Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

  • Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers are both contracted to Genk

    Serbian giants set to smash transfer record for Super Eagles forward

  • Umar Sadiq

    Umar Sadiq: What we know about interest in Super Eagles striker

Recommended articles

Riyad Mahrez to remain at Manchester City until 2025

Riyad Mahrez to remain at Manchester City until 2025

Joe Aribo Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Joe Aribo Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Serbian giants set to smash transfer record for Super Eagles forward

Serbian giants set to smash transfer record for Super Eagles forward

Salah helps Liverpool bounce back from Manchester United defeat with a win over Crystal Palace

Salah helps Liverpool bounce back from Manchester United defeat with a win over Crystal Palace

Manchester United announce Eriksen signing

Manchester United announce Eriksen signing

Trending

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi headline the Richest Super Eagles players by net worth
PRE-SEASON:

Captain Iheanacho leads Leicester City to pre-season breakfast against 5th-tier club

Kelechi Iheanacho.

Moses Simon drops out as Salah, Mane make 10-man shortlist for CAF Player of the Year Award

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Edouard Mendy all make the CAF Player of the Year 10-man shortlist

Nollywood actor knocks Ahmed Musa over copyright claims

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie hits out at Ahmed Musa over ASUU strike post