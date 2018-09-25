Pulse.ng logo
South Africa reduce ticket price for Super Eagles AFCON clash

2019 AFCON qualifiers South Africa reduce ticket price for Super Eagles clash

The South African Football Association are already making plans to stop the Super Eagles from getting all three points in their home fixture.

  • Published:
play South Africa are making plans to ensure qualification

South Africa have reduced the ticket price of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Bafana Bafana are set to host the Super Eagles in a crunch clash group E clash scheduled for November and are already making plans to ensure supporters turn out in mass for the encounter.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles lost their opening game of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers (Getty Images)

The recent development was announced by the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) who also announced that the legendary FNB Stadium will host the encounter between the two rival countries.

Russell Paul SAFA general manager in football business confirmed the incentive for the supporters in a statement.

South Africa play South Africa were held to a goalles draw by Libya in their last AFCON outing (SuperSport)

 

He said, “We are very excited to have Bafana Bafana play these two Afcon 2019 qualifiers at FNB Stadium.

“The matches are significant and important in the team’s qualification campaign.

“We’d like to encourage the public to attend the matches. Working with SMSA, we have created packages that make getting to both matches possible.”

South Africa beat the Super Eagles 2-0 in the first leg played in Uyo and are eyeing a return leg victory which could all but guarantee their passage to the next round.

play South Africa have four points from two gamaes (Sportsclub)

 

The Bafana Bafana drew 0-0 at home to Libya in their last encounter and are level on four points with the Mediterranean Knights while the Super Eagles have three points from two games.

Before Bafana host Nigeria they have a doubleheader against Seychelles and while the Super Eagles face Libya home and away in October also.

