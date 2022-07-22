Simple tips from GamStop to beat problem gambling

Deciding to stop gambling can be extremely difficult because they often hide their addiction from others although it can get worse and destroy their life. Thankfully, there is a variety of support and treatment to quit gambling but it involves patience to be successful. If you feel an uncontrollable urge to gamble or if your loved ones are struggling to end gambling, here are simple tips to stay away from it for good.

Self-Exclusion Services

Various self-exclusion schemes have become ubiquitous in the gambling industry, as they are the facilities for people who want to quit gambling. These programmes were designed to help those who feel developing gambling problems to ban themselves from their chosen gambling websites. Actually, those who want to quit gambling are required to register or download the app and once it is confirmed, they can immediately prohibit themselves and cannot evidently access gambling platforms.

In the UK gambling market, GamStop is a national self-exclusion tool that has become mandatory for licensed gambling operators to help individuals who are most likely to have a gambling problem. Launched in 2018, the service does not only aim to help those who think to have a gambling addiction, but the reduction of gambling-related harm is also its further purpose. With this service, the block depends on the users’ choice for 6 months, 1 year, or 5 years. According to NonGamStopBets guide, many players want to cancel its exclusion period. Still, unfortunately, it is not an option, and they can play only on platforms that do not cooperate with this self-exclusion program. Another reputed system is the Gamban, a programme that has been around since 2015. The software allows the bettors to exclude themselves from the gambling sites, apps, and other services related to online gambling. Gamban has been proven reliable as it is quite easy to use by players anywhere in the world.

Gambling Blockers

Gambling Blockers are other options to help people escape gambling problems by banning themselves from sports betting websites, online casinos, online gaming sites, and land-based activities either partially or completely. The block can be for a few months or indefinitely so they can personalise their choices regarding their needs. A renowned name that has offered its help to a wide range of players is BetBlocker, an app developed to block gambling platforms.

The users can download it on iOS, Android, Linux, Windows, and Mac, and once it is installed, they will be banned from accessing internet gambling activities. BetBlocker comes with various features to customise the players’ choice making this software well-appreciated among the users. Another convenient blocking option is GamBlock, an app created in 2000 to help problem gamblers prevent the dangers of gambling. One reason makes this app popular is that it can provide more practicable access to all gambling-related options such as websites, adverts, and promotions. Those who are ready to stop gambling are, thus, required to install the app on their PC or mobile phones and stop the usage of gambling websites and mobile casinos.

Block Gambling Transactions

Block gambling transactions are gaining popularity as they are also considered an effective way to reduce the risk of becoming compulsive gamblers. They permit the users to block their accounts or credit cards from being used for transactions on betting. With the blocking transaction options, the target audiences are the uncontrollable punters who make excessive spending so that they can control their gambling behaviour.

As gambling addiction has become a real issue, several financial institutions have introduced this blocking betting transaction option to allow the customers to block their transactions. Credit and debit card users are the primary target and the process varies depending on the banks and financial institutions. However, in most cases, the procedure of blocking gambling transactions on credit and debit cards is simple because there is an option of doing it themselves via a mobile app. They can, hence, easily block their betting transactions in a few minutes without moving. Nonetheless, some banking institutions require their customers to make a request and choose the period of time they want to be blocked. With this option, the process can be up to two business days but once the request is approved, they will be completely prohibited to make gambling transactions.

Counselling Services

Counselling services are established to offer safe and confidential advice and assistance to people with gambling-related problems such as addicted gamblers, family members, and friends. The counselling can be face-to-face, via live chat, live phone calls, or video calling, and today, many organisations have been created to reduce gambling problems through prevention, education, and support. One of the reputed organisms is GamCare, created to help people who experience gambling addiction in the UK.

The charitable organisation was created in 1997 and has the purpose to support any individuals affected by problem gambling across England, Scotland, and Wales. As GamCare aims to raise public awareness about responsible gambling and treatment, it launched the treatment service called the National Gambling Helpline to give confidential information and free support to anyone with gambling problems.

Another powerful independent charity is GambleAware, established to minimise the issues associated with gambling in the UK-based gambling industry by funding the treatment, education, and research services. Through collaboration with various organisms and regulatory bodies like the UK Gambling Commission, GambleAware can expand public awareness of the problems associated with gambling.

Conclusion

Like any other addiction, gambling addiction requires some important points to consider for a successful recovery. It is one of the most popular types of entertainment and obviously there are plenty of people who do not know how to control themselves. Since it is a progressive illness, the urge to gamble can be overwhelming leading to different damages to their personal and social life.

If you bet more than you can afford or if someone you know is struggling with an addiction, an array of targeted solutions are available, and all claim to be effective. Opt for the simple and practical tips because the sooner you receive support and treatment, the easier your recovery will be.

