Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid defender proposes to Pilar Rubio

Sergio Ramos Real Madrid defender proposes to his long-term girlfriend

After dating for six years, Sergio Ramos is set to marry partner Pilar Rubio.

  • Published:
play (Instagram/Sergio Ramos)

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has official concluded plans to marry long-term girlfriend Pilar Rubio after he proposed to her.

The Spanish captain to the 2018 FIFA World Cup has been in a relationship with TV presenter Pilar since 2012.

The 31-year-old has, however, decided to make a more official approach in their relationship by making her his wife as he took to his official Instagram account.

play Sergio Ramos is set to marry his long-term partner Pilar Rubio (Instagram/Sergio Ramos)

 

The multiple Champions League winner and Rubio shared a selfie after a dinner where they revealed the big announcement.

Rubio who has been his girlfriend for six years accepted his proposal after three kids for him the latest Alejandro earlier in the year joining elder siblings Sergio Junior and Marco.

Ramos posted the pictures of the occasion on his Instagram account with a caption “She said yes. I love you... forever.”

 

The Real Madrid defender who is currently taking some time off after Spain’s disappointing exit to World Cup hosts Russia.

Details of the wedding ceremony have not been made public as, like Ramos, Rubio is also a public figure.

play Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio are set to marry after three children (Instagram/Sergio Ramos)

 

She is a 40-year-old presenter and journalist who won awards in her field but is now a feature on El Hormiguero, a Spanish comedy programme.

After their break together Ramos will have to go work with new Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui who will aim to restructure after the departure of reigning World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

