Ronaldo receives blessing from Ighalo to move to Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo departed Premier League giants Manchester United recently after an explosive interview about the club with Piers Morgan.

The 37-year-old is now without a club as the winter transfer window approaches after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and now as a free agent is in talks with several sides around the world.

Ighalo on Ronaldo

There are reports that after several years of high-level football Ronaldo will be open to a move away from Europe after 20 years.

Ronaldo has been in talks about a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States of America (USA).

The most concrete offer for Ronaldo according to reports are from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr.

Super Eagles star Ighalo also plays in the Saudi Arabian top flight and is already open to the possibility of Ronaldo joining.

According to a report by the Athletic, Ighalo will love for Ronaldo to join him in the Saudi Arabian league.

He however expressed fears that the move will happen as Ronaldo may still be willing to take part in the Champions League.

The statement made by Ighalo said, "I would love for him to come to Saudi Arabia because he would boost the League and add more fanbase, People who are not watching the League will start doing so and see what they are missing."