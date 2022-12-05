Ronaldo receives blessing from Ighalo to move to Saudi Arabia

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles star Ighalo welcomes 'Orphan' Ronaldo rivalry in Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo receives blessing from Ighalo to move to Saudi Arabia
Ronaldo receives blessing from Ighalo to move to Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo is thrilled with the possibility of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo moving to the Saudi Arabian professional league.

Recommended articles

Ronaldo departed Premier League giants Manchester United recently after an explosive interview about the club with Piers Morgan.

The 37-year-old is now without a club as the winter transfer window approaches after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and now as a free agent is in talks with several sides around the world.

There are reports that after several years of high-level football Ronaldo will be open to a move away from Europe after 20 years.

Ighalo led Al-Hilal to the title in Saudi Arabia
Ighalo led Al-Hilal to the title in Saudi Arabia Pulse Nigeria

Ronaldo has been in talks about a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States of America (USA).

The most concrete offer for Ronaldo according to reports are from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr.

Super Eagles star Ighalo also plays in the Saudi Arabian top flight and is already open to the possibility of Ronaldo joining.

According to a report by the Athletic, Ighalo will love for Ronaldo to join him in the Saudi Arabian league.

Ronaldo left Manchester United and could join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia
Ronaldo left Manchester United and could join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia Pulse Nigeria

He however expressed fears that the move will happen as Ronaldo may still be willing to take part in the Champions League.

The statement made by Ighalo said, "I would love for him to come to Saudi Arabia because he would boost the League and add more fanbase, People who are not watching the League will start doing so and see what they are missing."

Ighalo is regarded as one of the best players in Saudi Arabia as he led Al-Hilal to the title but could soon face stiff competition from Ronaldo in the coming months.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Ronaldo has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia

    Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

  • Ronaldo receives blessing from Ighalo to move to Saudi Arabia

    Ronaldo receives blessing from Ighalo to move to Saudi Arabia

  • Armed robbers attacked Raheem Sterling's UK home before World Cup win against Senegal

    Armed robbers break into Raheem Sterling's UK home on night before win against Senegal

Recommended articles

Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

NSF 2022: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi breaks 36-year-old National Record in Asaba

NSF 2022: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi breaks 36-year-old National Record in Asaba

NSF 2022: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi breaks 36-year-old National Record in Asaba

NSF 2022: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi breaks 36-year-old National Record in Asaba

Ronaldo receives blessing from Ighalo to move to Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo receives blessing from Ighalo to move to Saudi Arabia

NSF 2022: Unstoppable Godbless, George and Nathaniel shine on Day 1 of Athletics in Asaba

NSF 2022: Unstoppable Godbless, George and Nathaniel shine on Day 1 of Athletics in Asaba

Kogi, Cross River, ten others yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

Kogi, Cross River, ten others yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

Armed robbers break into Raheem Sterling's UK home on night before win against Senegal

Armed robbers break into Raheem Sterling's UK home on night before win against Senegal

Football matches to run the length of an HBO show in new modifications

Football matches to run the length of an HBO show in new modifications

Deadly Three Lions turn Senegal's Teranga to cubs as France roll over Poland

Deadly Three Lions turn Senegal's Teranga to cubs as France roll over Poland

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.
QATAR 2022

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages