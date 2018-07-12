Pulse.ng logo
Riyad Mahrez trains with Manchester City meets Guardiola

Riyad Mahrez New signing resumes training, meets Guardiola

Riyad Mahrez met his new Manchester City teammates and Pep Guardiola in training.

  • Published:
Manchester City new signing Riyad Mahrez has resumed training with his teammates and met head coach Pep Guardiola. play Riyad Mahrez was in training for Manchester City (Twitter/Manchester City )

Manchester City new signing Riyad Mahrez has resumed training with his teammates and met head coach Pep Guardiola.

The £60m signing from Leicester City participated in the training session and was all smiles with his new teammates.

play Manchester City have completed the signing of Mahrez (Mancity via Getty Images)

 

The Algerian forward was in high spirits has pictures showed him pulling out some impressive moves in the training sessions.

Riyad Mahrez stats

The 26-year-old is expected to provide competition for Bernando Silva, Raheem  Sterling, and pacey winger Leroy Sane.

play Mahrez met his new teammates in training (Twitter/Manchester City)

 

Most of the first team player are participating or participated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Mahrez felt at home with the most home the reserve players.

Manchester City stats

Mahrez who took his wife and family to celebrate his move will hope to now put in hard work to cement a starting spot in the side ahead of the upcoming friendly games.

play The new signing had a feeling of Manchester City (Twitter/Manchester City)

 

The Premier League champions which now includes Mahrez will begin their title defense against Arsenal.

