Riyad Mahrez trains with Manchester City meets Guardiola

Manchester City new signing Riyad Mahrez has resumed training with his teammates and met head coach Pep Guardiola .

The £60m signing from Leicester City participated in the training session and was all smiles with his new teammates.

The Algerian forward was in high spirits has pictures showed him pulling out some impressive moves in the training sessions.

The 26-year-old is expected to provide competition for Bernando Silva, Raheem Sterling, and pacey winger Leroy Sane .

Most of the first team player are participating or participated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Mahrez felt at home with the most home the reserve players.

Mahrez who took his wife and family to celebrate his move will hope to now put in hard work to cement a starting spot in the side ahead of the upcoming friendly games.