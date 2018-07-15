Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Paul Pogba celebrates France World Cup 2018 win with Shaku-Shaku

Paul Pogba France midfielder celebrates World Cup with Shaku-Shaku

Paul Pogba showed off his Shaku-Shaku skills after France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
France midfielder Paul Pogba celebrated their 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph over Croatia by showing off his Shaku-Shaku skills on after the game. play Paul Pogba was in the Shaku Shaku mode after France beat Croatia in the World Cup final (CNN Sport)

France midfielder Paul Pogba celebrated their 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph over Croatia by showing off his Shaku-Shaku skills on after the game.

France won their second World Cup trophy after they defeated fellow Europeans Croatia 4-2 in the final played on Sunday, July 15 in Russia.

Pogba was among the goalscorers for Les Bleus, as he found the back of the net in the 59th minute to give France a 3-1 advantage.

After the game Pogba was in full celebratory mode as he displayed several dances styles and techniques and numerous poses.

Full with Joy, Pogba showed off his Shaku Shaku skills in an interview with French media outfit TF1LeJT.

play Pogba could not contain his joy after France beat Croatia (CNN Sport)

 

The Shaku Shaku dance is a very popular dance in Nigeria, which involves the crossing of arms while also galloping with your legs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 France accused of using Africans to reach World Cup finalbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Griezmann, Mandzukic set record in finalbullet

Related Articles

Football England's Harry Kane wins World Cup Golden Boot
World Cup 2018 Modric wins Golden Ball, Mbappe young player award
Football Delirious French revel in World Cup victory
World Cup 2018 Ferdinand tips Mbappe to take over from Ronaldo and Messi
World Cup 2018 Everyone wants a hug from Croatia’s president as France win final 4-2
Football Three things we learned from France's World Cup final win
Football France beat Croatia to win second World Cup as Pogba, Mbappe star
World Cup 2018 Griezmann, Mandzukic set record in final
Kylian Mbappe French star trolls England after World Cup exit

Football

Rio Ferdinand has tipped French star Kylian Mbappe to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the next big star in Football.
World Cup 2018 Ferdinand tips Mbappe to take over from Ronaldo and Messi
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Luca Modric
World Cup 2018 Everyone wants a hug from Croatia’s president as France win final 4-2
France win 2018 FIFA World Cup
World Cup 2018 France beat Croatia 4-2 to win title
One game too far: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic lamented his side's lack of luck in the World Cup final
Football Croatia's luck ran out with World Cup penalty call, says Dalic