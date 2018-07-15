news

France midfielder Paul Pogba celebrated their 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph over Croatia by showing off his Shaku-Shaku skills on after the game.

France won their second World Cup trophy after they defeated fellow Europeans Croatia 4-2 in the final played on Sunday, July 15 in Russia.

Pogba was among the goalscorers for Les Bleus, as he found the back of the net in the 59th minute to give France a 3-1 advantage.

After the game Pogba was in full celebratory mode as he displayed several dances styles and techniques and numerous poses.

Full with Joy, Pogba showed off his Shaku Shaku skills in an interview with French media outfit TF1LeJT.

The Shaku Shaku dance is a very popular dance in Nigeria, which involves the crossing of arms while also galloping with your legs.