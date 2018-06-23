Pulse.ng logo
Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe dance Shaku-Shaku

Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bug

Pogba and his France teammate Kimpembe did the dance after their 1-0 win over Peru.

  • Published:
Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe play France stars Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe have caught the Shaku-Shaku bug (Getty Images)
Nigeria’s ‘Shaku Shaku’ seems to have gotten global as France stars Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe were filmed doing the dance.

Shaku-Shaku is a viral dance style that has taken over the Nigerian music scene and done by taking an arm over the other while dancing in any random style.

The dance style has now crossed over as Pogba and his France teammate Kimpembe did it after their 1-0 win over Peru.

 

Kimpembe later took to his Twitter to share the photo of him and Pogba doing the dance.

Shaku-Shaku to the World Cup title?

Paul Pogba play Pogba's France have booked their place in the round of 16 (FIFA)
 

Pogba and Kimpembe could have cause to dance more ‘Shaku Shaku’ as France are one of the favourites to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

They are already through to the second round after two wins in Group C.

France beat Australia 2-1 in their opening game before a 1-0 win over Peru.

They face Denmark in their last group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

