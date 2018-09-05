Ogu scores in Israel, Nigerian players on song in Turkey

news

Just before the international break, Nigerians players were in action for their club sides all over the world.

From John Ogu scoring in Israel to Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho falling to Liverpool in England and Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme getting on song in Turkey, we review the activities of Nigerian players abroad over the weekend.

In England

We start from the Premier League where Wilfred Ndidi played the whole 90 minutes of Leicester City’s 1-2 lose against Liverpool on Saturday, September 1.

His compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was a second-half substitute in that game and managed to get an assist for Leicester City’s only goal of the game after forcing an error for Alison Becker and dispossessing the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Nigerian forward Isaac Success was a 71st-minute substitute for Watford who beat Tottenham on Sunday, September 2,

That was the third substitute appearance for the forward this season.

In the Championship, Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo played 81 minutes in Stoke City’s 1-2 away loss at West Bromwich Albion.

Newly called up Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi played the whole 90 minutes for Rotherham United who lost 0-1 away at Wigan Athletic.

In Israel

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu was on song for Hapoel Be’er Sheva in their 1-1 home draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League on Sunday.

Ogu netted in the 26th minute of the game to give Be’er Sheva the lead in what was his third goal in all competitions so far this season.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong played the who 90 minutes in Udinese’s 0-1 loss away at Fiorentina.

Nigerian midfielder Joel Obi saw 82 minutes of action in Chievo Verona’s goalless draw with Empoli in the Italian Serie A.

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina played 86 minutes of Torino’s 1-0 win over SPAL.

In Serie B, Super Eagles striker Simeone Nwankwo was a second-half substitute for Crotone in their 4-1 league win over Foggia.

In the Czech Republic

Nigerian midfielder Ubong Ekpai played just over 30 minutes as Viktoria Plzen were thrashed 0-4 to Slavia Praha in the Czech First League.

In Bulgaria

Super Eagles defender Stephen Eze played the whole 90 minutes for Lokomotiv Plovdiv who managed a goalless draw away at Botev Vratsa in the First Professional Football League.

In China

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo played the whole 90 minutes but could not continue with his goal streak for Changchun Yatai who got a 1-1 draw away at Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi made a return to action for Tianjin Teda who lost 0-2 away at Guangzhou R&F.

In the Chinese Second Division, former Flying Eagles star John Owoeri netted for Shanghai Shenxin who were beaten 2-1 away at Meizhou Hakka.

In Denmark

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu played 71 minutes for Midtjylland who were held to a 2-2 draw away at Brondby IF.

His compatriot Frank Onyeka was also in the game for Midtjylland and was taken off very late in the 90 minute.

In Croatia

In the Croatian First Football League, Nigerian forward Eziekel Henty played 49 minutes as NK Osijek recorded a home 2-1 win over NK Lokomotiva Zagreb.

In France

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Bonaventure scored for Club Brugge in their 5-2 win over SV Zulte Waregem 5-2 in the Belgian Pro League on Friday, August 31.

Nigerian midfielder Samuel Kalu played all 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 0-2 loss away at Stade Rennes in a Ligue 1 clash.

In Belgium

Nigerian player Imoh Ezekiel came on as a substitute for his third appearance of the season in Kortrijk’s 3-3 home draw with Genk.

In Russia

Nigerian midfielder Fegor Ogude played the whole minute of Yenisey Krasnoyarsk’s home goalless draw against FC Arsenal Tula in the Russian Premier League.

In Sweden

Nigerian defender Chima Akas played the whole 90 minutes and got the Man of the Match award in Kalmar FF’s 1-1 draw away to IF Elfsborg.

In Norway

Nigerian midfielder Afeez Aremu was in action for the whole 90 minutes as IK Start got a 1-1 draw away at Kristiansund BK in the Eliteserien.

His compatriot and teammate Adeleke Akinyemi played in the game for 79 minutes.

Nigerian striker Shuaibu Lalle Ibrahim played the whole 90 minutes for Kongsvinger in their 3-1 home loss to Sogndal.

Forward David Babajide was on for the whole minute as Haugesund lost 0-1 away at Rosenborg.

His compatriot and teammate Anthony Ikedi was a 66th-minute substitute in the game.

Nigerian midfielder Matthew Ifeanyi played the whole 90 minutes for Lillestrom who were beaten 1-0 at home by Valerenga.

Valerenga paraded another Nigerian Chidera Ejuke who was on for 87 minutes.

In Austria

Nigerian player Yusuf Odubanjo played 71 minutes for LASK Linz in their 2-0 win over Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Young striker Emeka Ezem was a second-half substitute and could manage just eight minutes for Sk Strum Graz who were held 1-1 at home by Rapid Wien.

In Turkey

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme played the whole 90 minutes and hit a brace for Trabzonspor who got a huge 4-0 home win over Galatasaray on Saturday.

His teammate and compatriot Onazi was also on the scoresheet for the home team.

Fellow Nigerian Henry Onyekuru played the whole 90 minutes of the game but could not help Galatasaray to avoid a loss.

In Switzerland

Former MFM FC striker Stephen Odey played the whole 90 minutes for FC Zurich who lost 0-1 away at FC Lugano.

Nigerian striker Blessing Chibuike Eleke got his name on the scoresheet and helped FC Luzern to a 2-1 victory over Grasshopper Club Zurich.

In Germany

New Super Eagles invitee Jamilu Collins played for 84 minutes for SC Paderborn in their 2. Bundesliga 2-2 draw at home to VFL Bochum.

In Latvia

Nigerian player Tosin Aiyegunwas among the goals for Ventspils in their 2-0 home win over Rigas Skola in the Latvian Higher League.

His compatriot and teammate Abdullahi Alfa played for 54 minutes before he was withdrawn.

In Portugal

Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali played 77 minutes as Porto B beat Academico Viseu 2-1 to get their first win of the season in the Liga Pro.

His teammate and compatriot Yahaya Muhammad played for just 46 minutes before he was substituted.

In Russia

Nigerian striker Sylvester Igboun played the entire game for FK Ufa who were beaten 1-2 away at FC Akhmat Grozny.