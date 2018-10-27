news

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scored in the Chinese Super League (CSL) encounter between Changchun Yatai and Chongqing Lifan on Saturday, October 27.

Ighalo has continued his red hot goalscoring form for his club side after the international break.

The 30-year-old was on target for the Super Eagles with a hat-trick as Nigeria beat the Mediterranean Knights of Libya 4-0 in the first leg at home and also scored a brace in the second leg which ended 3-2 in Sfax Tunisia.

Ighalo scores against Chongqing Lifan

Ighalo was restored to the Changchun Yatai starting line up after his exertions with the Nigerian senior national team during the international break.

The former Watford forward was however unable to save his side as they slumped to defeat in front of their home supporters as they game ended 2-1 in favour of the away side.

The visitors took the lead as early as the 11th minute when Jin Feng scored when put through on goal by Fernando Conceicao.

Ighalo and his teammates were however not able to recover from the set back as it ended 1-0 going into the halftime break.

A one goal deficit became two in the 68th minute as Alan Kardec doubled the visitors lead when he latched on to a pass through to him by initial goalscorer Feng.

Ighalo and his teammates tried to find a way back and the Nigerian striker provided some home when he scored in the 89th minute through an assist by Li Zhang.

The goal turned out to be nothing more than a consolation as Chongqing Lifan held on for the win.