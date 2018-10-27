Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Odion Ighalo scores in Changchun Yatai 1 vs Chongqing Lifan 2

Odion Ighalo scores for Changchun Yatai against Chongqing Lifan

Odion Ighalo returned to goalscoring form for Changchun Yatai for the first time after the international break.

  • Published:
Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo is a goal machine for Changchun Yatai (Instagram/Odion Ighalo )

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scored in the Chinese Super League (CSL) encounter between Changchun Yatai and Chongqing Lifan on Saturday, October 27.

Ighalo has continued his red hot goalscoring form for his club side after the international break.

The 30-year-old was on target for the Super Eagles with a hat-trick as Nigeria beat the Mediterranean Knights of Libya 4-0 in the first leg at home and also scored a brace in the second leg which ended 3-2 in Sfax Tunisia.

Odion Ighalo play Ighalo has continued his good goalscoring form in China (Instagram/Odion Ighalo)

 

Ighalo scores against Chongqing Lifan

Ighalo was restored to the Changchun Yatai  starting line up after his exertions with the Nigerian senior national team during the international break.

The former Watford forward was however unable to save his side as they slumped to defeat in front of their home supporters as they game ended 2-1 in favour of the away side.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo scored the only goal for Changchun Yatai at home (XIN LI Getty Images)

The visitors took the lead as early as the 11th minute when Jin Feng scored when put through on goal by Fernando Conceicao.

Ighalo and his teammates were however not able to recover from the set back as it ended 1-0 going into the halftime break.

Odion Ighalo play It was Odion Ighalo's first goal after the international break (Odion Ighalo Fans)

A one goal deficit became two in the 68th minute as Alan Kardec doubled the visitors lead when he latched on to a pass through to him by initial goalscorer Feng.

Ighalo and his teammates tried to find a way back and the Nigerian striker provided some home when he scored in the 89th minute through an assist by Li Zhang.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo is in the form of his life (Instagram)

The goal turned out to be nothing more than a consolation as Chongqing Lifan held on for the win.

Despite the defeat Ighalo set a record of his 21st league goal in China and is in second place in the top scorers chart, unlike the AFCON highest goalscoring chart which he tops with six goals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Rankingbullet
2 Neymar inks Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoosbullet
3 Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to win 2018 Aiteo Cup titlebullet

Related Articles

Ighalo says he almost quit Super Eagles after the death threats he received from Nigerian fans
Ighalo’s brace spares Super Eagles blushes in 3-2 win over Libya
Ighalo scores hat-trick as Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in 2019 AFCON qualifier
Ighalo says brace is birthday present for his son
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores for Changchun Yatai against Jiangsu Suning
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 2 goals for Changchun Yatai against Tianjin Teda
Ighalo makes FIFA 19 team of the international break
Ighalo tops goal chart in AFCON 2019 qualifiers
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 2 goals for Changchun Yatai
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 4 goals in one game for Chinese side Changchun Yatai

Football

Joe Hart says he is in good enough form for Burnley to earn a recall to the England squad after the hurt he experienced missing out on the World Cup finals
Football Former number one has heart set on regaining England spot
Paris Saint-Germain's German coach Thomas Tuchel says signing a new midfielder is "a priority"
Football PSG coach Tuchel states need for new faces amid European struggles
Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017
Gernot Rohr says no player from Enugu Rangers or Kano Pillars good for Super Eagles
Super Eagles
Nigeria to face Uganda in friendly after South Africa AFCON qualifier
X
Advertisement