The Griot Social House Is Quietly Becoming Mainland Lagos’ Most Important Hangout

In a city where new restaurants and lounges open almost weekly, it takes something special to stand out. Yet, just about a year after opening its doors, The Griot Social House has emerged as one of the most talked-about spots on Mainland Lagos, earning its place among venues shaping the city’s culture in 2025.

Tucked away in Surulere, The Griot Social House isn’t loud in its branding or desperate for hype. Instead, it relies on atmosphere, intention, and community. The space feels deliberately designed: intimate but social, relaxed yet elevated prioritising connection over spectacle, something increasingly rare in Lagos nightlife.

Co-founder Stephen Chibuzor with Super Star Singer Spyro

The Griot Lagos like its fondly called, positions itself as more than a restaurant-lounge. It’s a cultural meeting point. Conversations flow as easily as the cocktails, and the music selection leans toward feel-good music and soft live sets that encourage guests to stay longer than planned.

Food and drinks also play a major role in its growing reputation. The menu blends Nigerian-inspired comfort with modern presentation, while the cocktail list balances classics with signature creations that feel thoughtful rather than gimmicky. It’s the kind of place where dinner can seamlessly turn into late-night drinks without feeling forced.

Co-founder Kolapo Abdulazeez with Super Eagles and Wolves FC striker Tolu

Perhaps most impressive is how organically The Griot Social House has grown. Without aggressive promotion, it has attracted a loyal crowd of creatives, professionals, and culture lovers and people who value good music, good food, and good energy over excess. On any given night, the room feels curated and balanced.