Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo is the top scorer in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Changchun Yatai is the leading top scorer ahead of the tournament scheduled for Cameroon in 2019.

Before the October international break, Ighalo only had just one goal a penalty against Seychelles which was Nigeria’s first goal of the qualification campaign.

The 29-year-old, however, brought his good goalscoring form in the Chinese Super League (CSL) to the national team contributing five goals in two games played in a space of three days.

Ighalo scored a hat-trick to win the match ball as the Super Eagles beat the Mediterranean Knight of Libya 4-0 in the first leg encounter played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

He did not relent there adding two goals first in the 14th minute and 18th minute including the match winner for the Super Eagles in the second leg giants Libya played in Tunisia.

His consistency finding the back of the net means that Ighalo now has six goals In four games.

Ighalo leads Red Star Belgrade’s and Comoros star forward El Fardou Ben Nabouhane and Knowledge Musona of Anderlecht and Zimbabwe who both have four goals.

Ighalo's records

Ighalo’s hattrick was the first for Nigeria since Nnamdi Oduamdi’s heroics at the 2013 Confederation Cup in Brazil.

The bulky striker has also never lost on every occasion he has found the back of the net for the Super Eagles.

Six players in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers have already recorded three goals with Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah among.

The striker will hope to score his 21st goal in China when his Changchun Yatai side travel to face off with Beijing Guoan on Sunday, October 21.