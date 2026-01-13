Forget the Dragons (for Now): What to Expect from Westeros’ Latest Adventure

Get a first look at A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the 2026 Game of Thrones prequel. Dunk and Egg’s adventures, Westeros lore, and what fans want to see.

HBO is set to expand the Game of Thrones universe once again with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a prequel series that shifts focus from thrones and dragons to two unlikely heroes wandering Westeros a century before the events of the original series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trailer gives us just enough to spark excitement: familiar names like the Targaryens and Baratheons appear, but the tone is unexpectedly playful. For longtime fans, this isn’t the grim, brutal drama of the main series. It’s Westeros seen through a smaller, more human lens.

Here’s the official logline from HBO:



“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros…a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

A Quick Context Check

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ser Duncan, or "Dunk," and Egg are characters from George R.R. Martin’s The Hedge Knight novellas. Martin is co-creator and executive producer on the show, alongside Ira Parker, who wrote for House of the Dragon. The series is set 100 years before Game of Thrones, placing it between that show and House of the Dragon, which occurs roughly 200 years before the main saga.

Another notable difference: the series’ length. Season 1 consists of six episodes, each about 30 minutes long, a stark contrast to the 60-minute episodes of previous entries in the franchise. This compact format hints at a tighter, more character-driven story. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms | Official Final Trailer | HBO Max

We’re Excited to See

A More Grounded Westeros Without Dragons Without dragons breathing fire and without the shadow of the undead looming over the land, the prequel appears to focus on the human side of Westeros. Expect political manoeuvring, duels, and battles, but on a scale that feels more intimate and tangible.

Westeros Through the Eyes of the Smallfolk For a change, the story leans into perspectives outside the royal courts. Dunk and Egg’s adventures promise a glimpse of everyday life in Westeros; taverns, villages, and townsfolk caught in the crossfire of larger conflicts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Familiar Names, Lore, No Overload While we’ll hear of the Targaryens, Baratheons, and the Seven Kingdoms, the show’s lighter tone prevents lore from becoming overwhelming. The prequel teases enough context to enrich the narrative without bogging down newcomers in a history lesson.

A Lighter Tone That Still Feels Dangerous The trailer hints at humour and camaraderie, but don’t mistake the levity for lack of stakes. Wars, duels, and intrigue are still central to it, making danger ever-present but never overwhelming.

The Calm Before Chaos Set before the epic wars and betrayals that define the main series, this story has a feeling of suspenseful anticipation; viewers know darker events are coming, but Dunk and Egg inhabit the world before it spirals into full-blown conflict.

The Dunk and Egg Dynamic Dunk’s knightly presence, paired with Egg’s small stature and clever wit, suggests a duo filled with charm, banter, and occasional misadventures. Their chemistry will likely be the emotional and comedic anchor of the series.

When and Where to Watch

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres Sunday, January 18, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Sundays. Fans can expect a tight, character-driven story that expands Westeros in new, engaging ways without leaning on dragons or epic battles as crutches.