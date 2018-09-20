Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria move one place up in new FIFA Ranking

Super Eagles Nigeria move one place up in new FIFA Ranking

  Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play

Super Eagles of Nigeria

(Twitter/John Ogu )

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved one place up in the new FIFA Ranking from 49th to 48th in world football.

Nigeria dropped one-place in the first post-2018 FIFA World Cup in August but have gained points to move up back to 48th position which they occupied before the World Cup.

In the month since the last FIFA Ranking, the Super Eagles of Nigeria played two international games, the 3-0 win over Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and the 2-1 win over Liberia in a friendly game.

African Ranking

An upward movement in the FIFA Ranking also see the Super Eagles move up in the African Ranking from seventh to fifth.

Tunisia (23), Senegal (25), Congo DR (40), Morocco (45) are all above Nigeria (48). Cameroon (50), Ghana (51), Burkina Faso (56), Mali (63) and Egypt (64) complete the top 10.

World Ranking

Belgium have joined world champions France as joint leaders of the FIFA world rankings, the first time in the table's 25-year history that top spot has been shared.

Belgian continued their good form at the last international break with a win over Iceland in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

The top 10 remain the same from the last ranking with just Denmark dropping one place to 10th from 9th displaced by Spain who were impressed at the last international break with two wins against England and Croatia in the Nations League.

African Ranking

(1) Tunisia (2) Senegal (3) Congo DR (4) Morocco (5) Nigeria (6) Cameroon (7) Ghana (8) Burkina Faso (9) Mali (10) Egypt

World Ranking

(1) Belgium (1) France (3) Brazil (4) Croatia (5) Uruguay (6) England (7) Portugal (8) Switzerland (9) Spain (10) Denmark

