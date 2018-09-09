Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

5 things we learnt from Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria

Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles win in AFCON 2019 qualifier

Some observations made from Nigeria's 3-0 win over Seychelles on Saturday, September 8.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play 5 things we learnt from Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria (Getty Images)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday, September 8 beat Seychelles 3-0 in Victoria in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Although there is not much to the game due to the quality of the opposition, there are still things we took from the tie.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles players' rating in win over Seychelles

These are five things we learnt

1. Rusty Omeruo needs games

Since Nigeria’s 1-2 loss to Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kenneth Omeruo has not in a competitive game before the clash in Seychelles. His rustiness was apparent against Seychelles, he wasn’t sharp enough, looked jittery with the ball and wasn’t convincing the few times he was called into action.

2. Onazi-Ndidi midfield pairing not good enough

Onazi returned to the Super Eagles starting lineup for the first time since Nigeria’s 1-2 loss to England in a World Cup warm-up game. Against Seychelles, he wasn’t exceptional and that was hugely parts to his midfield pairing with Ndidi. The Super Eagles need a ball-carrying box to box next to Ndidi in midfield and Onazi is not the right candidate for it.

3. Iheanacho’s struggles again

Kelechi Iheanacho started as the No 10 in the game against Seychelles and struggled to create chances. It is becoming a headache for Gernot Rohr to figure out  Iheanacho’s best position for the Super Eagles. With the sub-par quality of Seychelles, the Leicester City was expected to run riot but he struggled in the game.

4. Musa is Nigeria’s best player

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa shows why is the best Nigerian player at the moment (AFP)
 

If anyone though Ahmed Musa’s brilliance against Iceland was a fluke, Musa continued from where he stopped at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Musa was brilliant for the Super Eagles once again and there is no doubt now that he is simply the best Nigerian player at the moment.

5. Ighalo unimpressive again

Odion Ighalo was made the scapegoat for Nigeria’s group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after missing two glaring chances to win the game for Nigeria against Argentina. The backlash he received after the game was a result of accumulated disappointing performances for Nigeria. Although he scored against Seychelles, the striker didn’t catch the eye again and missed some decent chances. His goal from the spot against Seychelles was his first for Nigeria in over 10 hours on the pitch. The last time he scored for Nigeria before Saturday’s game was in the 4-0 win over was in the 4-0 win over Cameroon in September 2017. Not good enough.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Seychelles Vs Nigeria Live Super Eagles face The Pirates Matchday 2 of...bullet
2 Seychelles Vs Nigeria Time and where you can watch AFCON 2019 qualifierbullet
3 Alexis Sanchez Manchester United star breaks up with girlfriend on...bullet

Related Articles

Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria Super Eagles players’ rating in AFCON 2019 qualifier win
2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya lead Super Eagles group after goalless draw away to South Africa
Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria Super Eagles win in AFCON 2019 qualifier
Seychelles Vs Nigeria How will Super Eagles line up in AFCON 2019 qualifiers?
Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria Twitter Nigeria celebrate ‘national treasure’ Ahmed Musa after impressive performance
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach says his team never underestimated Seychelles after 3-0 win
Football Nigeria sink Seychelles to revive Cup of Nations bid
AFCON 2019 Super Eagles players react to first win of qualifiers

Football

Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss shifts attention to Libya clash in October
AFCON 2019 Super Eagles players react to first win of qualifiers
Kelchi Iheanacho and Samuel Kalu
Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria Super Eagles players’ rating in AFCON 2019 qualifier win
 
Football Bolt takes break from Australia football training