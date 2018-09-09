5 things we learnt from Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday, September 8 beat Seychelles 3-0 in Victoria in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Although there is not much to the game due to the quality of the opposition, there are still things we took from the tie.

These are five things we learnt

1. Rusty Omeruo needs games

Since Nigeria’s 1-2 loss to Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kenneth Omeruo has not in a competitive game before the clash in Seychelles. His rustiness was apparent against Seychelles, he wasn’t sharp enough, looked jittery with the ball and wasn’t convincing the few times he was called into action.

2. Onazi-Ndidi midfield pairing not good enough

Onazi returned to the Super Eagles starting lineup for the first time since Nigeria’s 1-2 loss to England in a World Cup warm-up game. Against Seychelles, he wasn’t exceptional and that was hugely parts to his midfield pairing with Ndidi. The Super Eagles need a ball-carrying box to box next to Ndidi in midfield and Onazi is not the right candidate for it.

3. Iheanacho’s struggles again

Kelechi Iheanacho started as the No 10 in the game against Seychelles and struggled to create chances. It is becoming a headache for Gernot Rohr to figure out Iheanacho’s best position for the Super Eagles. With the sub-par quality of Seychelles, the Leicester City was expected to run riot but he struggled in the game.

4. Musa is Nigeria’s best player

If anyone though Ahmed Musa’s brilliance against Iceland was a fluke, Musa continued from where he stopped at the 2018 FIFA World Cup . Musa was brilliant for the Super Eagles once again and there is no doubt now that he is simply the best Nigerian player at the moment.

5. Ighalo unimpressive again

Odion Ighalo was made the scapegoat for Nigeria’s group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after missing two glaring chances to win the game for Nigeria against Argentina. The backlash he received after the game was a result of accumulated disappointing performances for Nigeria. Although he scored against Seychelles, the striker didn’t catch the eye again and missed some decent chances. His goal from the spot against Seychelles was his first for Nigeria in over 10 hours on the pitch. The last time he scored for Nigeria before Saturday’s game was in the 4-0 win over was in the 4-0 win over Cameroon in September 2017. Not good enough.