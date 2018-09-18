Pulse.ng logo
Neymar, Mbappe to lead Liverpool vs Paris Saint Germain

UEFA Champions League Neymar, Mbappe arrive for Liverpool test

Paris Saint-Germain president Al-Khelaifi paid tribute to Liverpool's supporters who lost their lives in 1989.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kylian Mbappe play

Kylian Mbappe

(Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr led a strong Paris Saint-Germain contingent that arrived Liverpool for their group stage UEFA Champions League game.

The PSG contingent arrived for the encounter with their President Nasser Al-Khelaifi who laid flowers at Hillsborough memorial near the stadium for the 96 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in 1989.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi play PSG president Nasser Al-Khelafi paid tribute to the rested Liverpool supporters (Iceleb Tv)

 

Both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are undefeated in their respective leagues and are among the favourites for Europe’s top prize.

Neymar stats

With star players Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane Liverpool’s electric start to the season they have been tipped to go step forward that their final loss in the last edition.

Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria play Edison Cavani and Angel DI Maria are expected to be in action against Liverpool (Paul Greenwood)

 

The PSG stars were however backed for glory by their coach Thomas Tuchelas he stated that they will try to dominate their rivals in the tough clash.

Mbappe stats

He said, “In the moments you don't have the ball you can never feel comfortable against Jurgen's teams. I am pretty confident this type of game and opponent brings the best out of us.

Neymar and Marquinhos play Neymar and Marquinos will hope to stamp his authority against Liverpool (Getty ImagesGetty Images)

 

“You can never think for one minute you have the game under control.

“It does not bring you one centimeter to a title if you talk about who is favourite and who is not. We have a very complicated group.”

Jordan Brand Paris Saint-Germain play Paris Saint-Germain will debut their Jordan kut against Liverpool (Nike)

Paris Saint-Germain arrived in their Jordan Brand merchandise which will debut in the encounter.

The game between Liverpool and PSG holds at Anfield on Tuesday, September 18.

Henry Onyekuru speaks on his career, life at Anderlecht and Super Eagles
Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

