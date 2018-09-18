news

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr led a strong Paris Saint-Germain contingent that arrived Liverpool for their group stage UEFA Champions League game .

The PSG contingent arrived for the encounter with their President Nasser Al-Khelaifi who laid flowers at Hillsborough memorial near the stadium for the 96 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in 1989.

Both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are undefeated in their respective leagues and are among the favourites for Europe’s top prize.

With star players Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane Liverpool’s electric start to the season they have been tipped to go step forward that their final loss in the last edition.

The PSG stars were however backed for glory by their coach Thomas Tuchelas he stated that they will try to dominate their rivals in the tough clash.

He said, “In the moments you don't have the ball you can never feel comfortable against Jurgen's teams. I am pretty confident this type of game and opponent brings the best out of us.

“You can never think for one minute you have the game under control.

“It does not bring you one centimeter to a title if you talk about who is favourite and who is not. We have a very complicated group.”

Paris Saint-Germain arrived in their Jordan Brand merchandise which will debut in the encounter.

The game between Liverpool and PSG holds at Anfield on Tuesday, September 18.