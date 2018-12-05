Lobi Stars beat UMS de Loum of Cameroon 2-0 in CAF Champions League qualifier to progress to next round

news

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Lobi Stars of Markurdi beat Cameroon top flight side UMS de Loum 2-0 in their second qualification match for the 2019 CAF Champions League played on Wednesday, December 5.

First leg

Lobi Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat away to UMS de Loum at the Stade Militaire in Cameroon when the two sides met in the first leg on Wednesday, November 28.

Jean Abadan scored the only goal of the game as the Cameroonian side held on for the win at home and not conceding a goal in front of their supporters.

Lobi Stars vs UMS de Loum

The second leg tie between game between Lobi Stars and UMS de Loum was shifted to the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium as Enugu Rangers had a CAF Confederation Cup clash away with Defence Force FC in Ethiopia.

Lobi Stars needed a win with a two goal margin to guarantee their spot in the next qualification round.

The game started at a high pace and Lobi Stars searched for the opening goal early in the game.

The got the lead through Sikiru Alimi in the 14th minute but were unable to add to their lead as they took a slender lead to the halftime break.

They created several chances at the start of the second half but could not convert with the knowledge that an away goal from UMS de Loum will be difficult to recover from.

They scored the winner in the 69th minute when Yaya Kone converted a penalty and they held on for the win.