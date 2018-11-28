Lobi Stars lose 0-1 to Cameroonian side UMS de Loum in CAF Champions League qualifier

news

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Lobi Stars of Markurdi lost 1-0 to Cameroon top flight side UMS de Loum in their first qualification match for the 2019 CAF Champions League played on Wednesday, November 28.

The game at played at the Stade Militaire, Yaounde had less than 100 supporters present to support the home team.

UMS de Loum vs Lobi Stars

Lobi Stars who prepared for the crucial continental clash by beating Enugu Rangers in the NFF Super Cup had to start the game retreating as their opponents piled on the pressure.

Wave upon wave of attack from the home team did not have an end result as the first half ended goalless with Lobi Stars surviving the opening round.

Zango Umar and Tony Agbaji were the star players for UMS de Loum as the Cameroonians continued to press Lobi Stars in the second half.

Their consistent pressure eventually paid off as they took the lead in the 64 minute of the encounter through a Jean Abadan solo run.

Lobi Stars henceforth came out of their shell looking for an equaliser which could be a crucial away goal in the tie.

The NPFL giants introduced Austin Ogunye for Sikiru Alimi and Lively Itodo for David Tiyakase in a bid to rescue the result.