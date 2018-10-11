Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi show by Cirque du Soleil begins in 2019

Lionel Messi Show about life of Barcelona star to begin in 2019

Lionel Messi has teamed up with Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil to bring to life a shsow about his passion for football.

  • Published:
play The new show about Barcelona star Lional Messi will include his personal life (Instagram/Lionel Messi)

A show about the life of Barcelona and Argentine star Lionel Messi will begin in 2019 after he teamed up with Cirque du Soleil.

The television show will be about Messi’s  'life and passion for football' to be released in 2019

Messi who is now 31-years-old is married to Antonella Rocuzzo and has three children, Thiago, Mateo and the latest addition Ciro.

Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi will have show about the life (Andy Hooper Daily Mail)

Cirque du Soleil are a Canadian entertainment company with French relations and are the partners chosen by Messi to tell the story of his career.

The Messi show which is expected to be performed on stage by Cirque du Soleil acrobats and performers.

Lionel Messi stated that he knew his Argentina team will beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their last Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Tuesday, June 26. play The Messi show is expected to center about his life as a footballer both for Argentina and Barcelona (Sky)

 

Messi announced his partnership wearing a Cirque du Soleil shirt in a post on his official Instagram account which saw him do keepy-uppys with the nose of a clown.

 

He then posted further details with a picture of himself to explain the affiliation.

“I am honoured to announce my partnership with @CirqueduSoleil for the creation of a brand-new show in 2019 based on my life and the passion for Football, “ a message on his Instagram account said.

 

The show about Messi is expected to be made available to stages that Cirque holds shows which includes cities such as Montreal, Las Vegas and Tokyo, London and New York City.

Lionel Messi play The show about Messi is expected to reveal certain hidden details about his motivationa and performace, lifestyle and family (EPA)

 

Messi's upcoming show about the life of a high profile personality is not the first to be done by Cirque du Soleil as they previously staged similar shows about Elvis and Michael Jackson.

Messi is regarded as the best player of all time by several footballers and a story about is life gathering attention shows that he possesses a high cross-cultural appeal.

