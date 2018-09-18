Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi Barcelona closest teammate is Jordi Alba

Lionel Messi Barcelona star reveals closest teammate since departure of Xavi and Iniesta

Since the departure of Iniesta and Xavi, Messi has developed a special connection with another Barcelona star.

  • Published:
play (AFP Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has revealed the name of the current teammate at Barcelona whom he understands the most on the pitch.

Messi who is now captain of Barcelona is playing without midfield maestro’s Xavi Hernandez who now plays in Qatar and Andres Iniesta who now plays for Vissel Kobe in Japan.

Barcelona stats

The 31-year-old forward has been the lynchpin at Barcelona for their success over the decade but has been able to rely upon a formidable midfield backbone of Iniesta and Xavi.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba play Mess and Jordi Alba have been able to strike an understanding at Barcelona since the departure of Xavi and Iniesta (Reuters)

 

Speaking to the Barcelona site in a report by the Barcelona website, Messi had words of praise for his former midfield partners.

He said, “Andrés and Xavi are unique.

“They made the game more colorful and brought more possession.”

play Lionel Messi will hope to recreate his heroics in previous edition (Barcelona)

 

Messi has a close relationship with strike partner Luis Suarez but revealed that with Xavi and Iniesta out he shares a very good connection with left-back Jordi Alba.

The five-time World Player of the Year stated that he shares a telepathic connection with Alba who knows when he is about to give him the ball and makes runs from defence to join up with the attack.

Lionel Messi stats

He said, “Jordi Alba knows me to perfection.

“He knows when I will give him a no-look pass. I have a special connection with him.”

Messi was in action against Real Sociedad as Suarez and Ousmane Dembele scored to give Barcelona a 2-1 win.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba play Messi aims to lead Barcelona to another Champions League triumph (Bagu Blanco)

 

After a brilliant start to the season in La Liga, Messi will hope to banish memories of their disappointing exit in last season to Italian Serie A side AS Roma.

Barcelona take on PSV Eindhoven in their opening game of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 18.

