news

Henry Onyekuru is happy to have finally scored his first goal for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a 2-1 friendly encounter win against Liberia on Tuesday, September 11.

The Super Eagles laboured to their second consecutive victory after a 3-0 win over Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Cup (AFCON) qualifier.

Nigeria stats

After four previous appearances for the senior national team Henry Onyekuru has finally opened his goal account for the Super Eagles.

The 21-year-old and Simy Nwankwo were the goalscorers on the day to give Nigeria victory over their West African rivals in difficult conditions.

Onyekuru scored the opening goal for the Super Eagles with a well placed curler which was unstoppable by the keeper.

After his performance in the encounter, Onyekuru took to official Instagram account to express his delight about the achievement, with a message accompanying a video clip of his goal.

He said, "1st Goal for my country! I’m so blessed to be off the mark with my fellow."

Onyekuru who is on loan at Galatasaray from Everton is slowly becoming a key component of the Super Eagles squad especially after the retirement of Chelsea star Victor Moses.

The youngster is expected to be included in Gernot Rohr's team for the AFCON double header against Libya in October.