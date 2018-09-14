news

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will get a reward of a possible training trip to Qatar if they beat rivals the Black Starlets of Ghana in the final of the final of the 2018 WAFU Zone B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Golden Eaglets beat host Niger Republic 2-1 in the semifinal of the competition to book a final spot against Ghana who defeated Cote D' Ivoire in the other fixture.

Any football matchup between Ghana and Nigeria is always an intriguing and feisty encounter and President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) addressed the youngsters on what to expect in the final encounter.

He congratulated the players on their achievement starting from their 3-2 loss to Burkina Faso in the opener .

He said, “First, I want to congratulate you on a job well done so far; you have done very well including exhibiting the never-say-die spirit that is peculiar to Nigerians.

“This was visible in the manner you bounced back after the loss to the Burkinabes to dismiss the Ivorians 5-1, and also beat the host nation in the semifinals.”

Pinnick however also explained to the youngsters not to relent on their efforts as they have not yet achieved their aim.

He said, “But I want you to know that the job is not done yet. You must stay focused and listen to your coaches.

"I believe in their leadership because they are very knowledgeable and experienced and have discovered so many talented players that have excelled in recent years."

In a statement by the federation, Pinnick urged the players to be focused on the task at hand and not on possible agents offering them contract as they will turn out like Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel he also stated that they will get a training camp to Jordan or Qatar if they pick the ticket.

He said, “The youth tournaments are basically developmental, so you have to follow instructions from your coaches and don’t allow agents to deceive you and make you sign for clubs in obscure countries.

"Players like Nwankwo Kanu and Mikel John Obi, just to mention two, started properly and so were properly developed to stay longer in the game.”

Pinnick joins (NFF) Tech committee chairman Ahmed Fresh who also has motivated the players for the final with a reward of two million Naira cash .

Time & Kick Off Golden Eaglets of Nigeria vs Black Starlets of Ghana

The Manu Garba led Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will face off with the Black Starlets of Ghana in the final of the 2018 WAFU Zone B AFCON qualifiers.

The winners gets the only ticket to the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Tanzania.

The game will take place on Saturday, September 14 Kick off 7:00 PM Nigerian time.