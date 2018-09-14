Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Golden Eaglets Nigeria vs Ghana, NFF promises team Qatar trip

2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier NFF boss to reward Golden Eaglets with Qatar trip if they beat Ghana in final

The Amaju Pinnick led NFF have offered a travel incentive as the Golden Eaglets prepare for the final against Ghana.

  • Published:
Golden Eaglets play The Golden Eaglets and the Black Starlets face off in an all important clash (NFF)

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will get a reward of a possible training trip to Qatar if they beat rivals the Black Starlets of Ghana in the final of the final of the 2018 WAFU Zone B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Golden Eaglets beat host Niger Republic 2-1 in the semifinal of the competition to book a final spot against Ghana who defeated Cote D' Ivoire in the other fixture.

Any football matchup between Ghana and Nigeria is always an intriguing and feisty encounter and President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) addressed the youngsters on what to expect in the final encounter.

Golden Eaglets and Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick was in Niger to host the Golden Eaglets (NFF)

 

He congratulated the players on their achievement starting from their 3-2 loss to Burkina Faso in the opener.

He said,  “First, I want to congratulate you on a job well done so far; you have done very well including exhibiting the never-say-die spirit that is peculiar to Nigerians.

“This was visible in the manner you bounced back after the loss to the Burkinabes to dismiss the Ivorians 5-1, and also beat the host nation in the semifinals.”

Golden Eaglets play The Golden Eaglets are one step away from victory (NFF)

Pinnick however also explained to the youngsters not to relent on their efforts as they have not yet achieved their aim.

He said,  “But I want you to know that the job is not done yet. You must stay focused and listen to your coaches.

"I believe in their leadership because they are very knowledgeable and experienced and have discovered so many talented players that have excelled in recent years."

Golden Eaglets play The Amaju Pinnick led NFF promised the Golden Eaglets a trip to Qatar (NFF)

 

In a statement by the federation, Pinnick urged the players to be focused on the task at hand and not on possible agents offering them contract as they will turn out like Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel he also stated that they will get a training camp to Jordan or Qatar if they pick the ticket.

Golden Eaglets play The Golden Eaglets qualified for the final of the final but lost their opening game (Instagram/TosinSports)

He said, “The youth tournaments are basically developmental, so you have to follow instructions from your coaches and don’t allow agents to deceive you and make you sign for clubs in obscure countries.

"Players like Nwankwo Kanu and Mikel John Obi, just to mention two, started properly and so were properly developed to stay longer in the game.”

Pinnick joins (NFF) Tech committee chairman Ahmed Fresh who also has motivated the players for the final with a reward of two million Naira cash.

play The Golden Eaglets have a final with Ghana to pick up the sole ticket from the Zone (Cable)

Time & Kick Off Golden Eaglets of Nigeria vs Black Starlets of Ghana

The Manu Garba led Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will face off with the Black Starlets of Ghana in the final of the 2018 WAFU Zone B AFCON qualifiers.

The winners gets the only ticket to the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Tanzania.

The game will take place on Saturday, September 14 Kick off 7:00 PM Nigerian time.

Former winger, Emmanuel Amuneke  speaks on his plans for the Flying Eagles
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Liberia Vs Nigeria Live: Super Eagles win 2-1 in friendly game to honour...bullet
2 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Niger 2-1 progress to finalbullet
3 Liberia 1 Vs 2 Nigeria Twitter rips absurd friendly apart, blasts...bullet

Related Articles

2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets to face Niger in semi-final
2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets to get 2 million if they beat Ghana in the final
2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Niger 2-1 progress to final
2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets to get gifts if they beat Niger in semi-final
Golden Eaglets 20 Players selected for AFCON qualifiers
Golden Eaglets Coach Manu Garba says U-17 players will undergo MRI test
2019 U-17 AFCON Golden Eaglets beat Cote d’Ivoire 5-1 in 2nd group game of qualifiers
2019 U-17 AFCON Golden Eaglets lose 3-2 to Burkina Faso in opening game of qualifiers
Golden Eaglets Nigeria draw Burkina Faso, Cote d' Ivoire, Benin Republic in U-17 AFCON qualifiers
NFF Nigeria's football body reveals new list of national team coaches

Football

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants Raheem Sterling to sign an extended contract
Football Guardiola keen to tie down Sterling with new deal
Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui is against plans for La Liga games to be held abroad.
Football Going Stateside upsets La Liga balance, claims Lopetegui
Former Chelsea captain John Terry left the club in 2017, but could return in a coaching role
Football Sarri open to Terry return in Chelsea coaching role
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes too much physical demand is being placed on players like England captain Harry Kane
Football Too much asked of weary World Cup stars for Klopp