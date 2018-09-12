Pulse.ng logo
Golden Eaglets beat Niger 2-1 in WAFU U-17 AFCON qualifiers

2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Niger 2-1 progress to final

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have booked a place in the final of the 2018 WAFU Zone B U-17 AFCON.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Golden Eaglets play The Golden Eaglets have made Nigeria proud (NFF)

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria beat their counterparts from Niger Republic 2-1 in the semifinal of the ongoing 2018 WAFU Zone B U-17 AFCON qualifiers on Wednesday, September 12.

The Golden Eaglets are hereby through to the final of the tournament against Ghana who beat Cote d’ Ivoire in the other semifinal.

Golden Eaglets play The Golden Eaglets are through to the final of the AFCON qualifier (Instagram/TosinSports)

 

Golden Eaglets vs Niger

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria took a giant step in qualifiying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by defeating hosts Niger in the semi final of the regional qualification tournament.

The team led by Manu Garba qualified for the semifinal top of their group after a 5-1 thrashing of Cote D’ Ivoire in the second game and copntinued in the same vein with victory over Niger in a crucial semifinal encounter.

play The Golden Eaglets made it two victories in a row after their first against Cote D' Ivoire (Cable)

Starting line up

Coach Manu Garba named a string side for the must win game and it included Akinkunmi Amoo who was the tormentor in chief against Cote D' Ivoire.

 

The game started at a frantic pace with both sides looking to establish dominance from the blast of the whistle.

The Golden Eaglets were not intimidated by the home crowd that were gathered in the stadium.

Golden Eaglets play The Golden Eaglets are one step away from victory (NFF)

 

Amoo was the danger man for the Golden Eaglets with a free kick of the wood work in the seventh minute and  long range strike in the 11th minute.

He however will score the games opener when he latched on to a pass by Muhammad Ibrahim in the 43rd minute to send the Golden Eaglets a goal ahead by halftime.

Golden Eaglets play The Golden Eaglets were not short of support against Niger (NFF)

 

Olusegun doubled the lead for the Golden Eaglets when he curled a brilliant effort past the Niger goalkeeper in the 58 minute.

The Golden Eaglets will hope to continue their winning ways in the final as their only defeat in the competition is a 3-2 loss to Burkina Faso in the opener.

Golden Eaglets vs Ghana in final

Following their victory over Niger Republic in the semifinal, they will face the Black starlets of Ghana in the competition.

Golden Eaglets play The Golden Eaglets laboured to a hard fought victory over Niger (NFF)

Ghana finished first in the other group and met Cote' Ivoire who finished runners-up in Nigeria's group.

The winners of the WAFU Zone B will represent the zone at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Tanzania.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

