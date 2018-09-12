news

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will get full benefits with gifts if they beat face Niger Republic in the ongoing WAFU Zone B, African Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-17 qualification tournament.

The team led by Manu Garba qualified for the semifinal top of their group after a 5-1 thrashing of Cote D’ Ivoire in the second game .

Ahead of the semifinal clash with host country Niger Republic the Nigeria Football Federation are making plans to ensure the young boys succeed in the qualification series.

They started the tournament by losing 3-2 to Burkina Faso in their opener but have recovered well to advance to the next round top of their group.

A message posted on the official Twitter account of the Federation assured the players that their efforts will not go unrewarded but need a victory to continue their push for the final.

The message of encouragement was by NFF Technical Committee Chairman Ahmed fresh Yusuf.

The post read, "NFF Technical Committee Chairman @AhmedfreshYusuf charges Eaglets to go for the win against host Niger. Promises personal gifts and their qualifying bonuses."

Golden Eaglets vs Niger Republic

The Golden Eaglets will take on Niger in the semifinal on Wednesday, September 12 Kick off 7PM Nigerian time with the winners set to face off with the winners of the other semifinal who play on Sunday.

Either Cote d’ Ivoire who finished runners-up or Ghana who were the other group winners will advance to the final after their semifinal fixture on Thursday.

The winners of the WAFU Zone B will represent the zone at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Tanzania.