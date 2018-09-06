Pulse.ng logo
Golden Eaglets beat Cote d’Ivoire 5-1q in WAFU B U-17 AFCON qualifiers

2019 U-17 AFCON Golden Eaglets beat Cote d'Ivoire 5-1 in 2nd group game of qualifiers

The Golden Eaglets bounced back emphatically from their opening day defeat to Burkina Faso.

play The Golden Eaglets are back on track after a morale boosting win (Cable)

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria defeated their counterparts from Cote d’Ivoire 5-1 in their second group game on the ongoing 2018 WAFU Zone B U-17 AFCON qualifiers on Thursday, September 6.

The Golden Eaglets were under pressure to get all three points from their second group game of the competition after a narrow 3-2 loss to Burkina Faso in their opener.

play The Golden Eaglets must beat Benin Republic to get out of the group (Daily Post)

 

The team responded as they rushed out of the blocks to establish an early two goal lead as early as the 13th minute through Olakunle Olusegun, Olatomi Olaniyan

The 20-man squad lead by Manu Garba were relentless against their opponents as they continued the onslaught with another two quick goals in the 24th and 26th minute of the encounter through Lawrence Adeniyi and Adeniyi.

The Golden Eaglets ended the half with a four goal cushion after another goal in the 35th minute.

Golden Eaglets beat Brazil 3-0 play The Golden Eaglets failed to qualify for the last edition of the AFCON (Getty Images)

Upon resumption from the half time break the Golden Eaglets were in search of more goals which could eventually determine the countries that progress to the next stage from the group.

The Golden Eaglets scored their fifth from the penalty spot in the 56th minute through Akinwunmi Ayobami Amoo among the chief tormentors for the Nigerian side.

The Ivorians struck back with a goal in the 68th minute of the encounter through Olivier D 'Avila,

Golden Eaglets win 2015 U-17 World Cup play The Golden Eaglets bounced back from their opening day defeat to Burkina Faso (Getty Images)

 

The WAFU Zone B U-17 AFCON qualifiers is hosted by Niger Republic and the Golden Eaglets and with a high scoring victory in their second encounter they must pick up all three points in their last group game against Benin Republic on Sunday, August 9.

Former winger, Emmanuel Amuneke  speaks on his plans for the Flying Eagles
Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
