The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria defeated their counterparts from Cote d’Ivoire 5-1 in their second group game on the ongoing 2018 WAFU Zone B U-17 AFCON qualifiers on Thursday, September 6.

The Golden Eaglets were under pressure to get all three points from their second group game of the competition after a narrow 3-2 loss to Burkina Faso in their opener .

The team responded as they rushed out of the blocks to establish an early two goal lead as early as the 13th minute through Olakunle Olusegun, Olatomi Olaniyan

The 20-man squad lead by Manu Garba were relentless against their opponents as they continued the onslaught with another two quick goals in the 24th and 26th minute of the encounter through Lawrence Adeniyi and Adeniyi.

The Golden Eaglets ended the half with a four goal cushion after another goal in the 35th minute.

Upon resumption from the half time break the Golden Eaglets were in search of more goals which could eventually determine the countries that progress to the next stage from the group.

The Golden Eaglets scored their fifth from the penalty spot in the 56th minute through Akinwunmi Ayobami Amoo among the chief tormentors for the Nigerian side.

The Ivorians struck back with a goal in the 68th minute of the encounter through Olivier D 'Avila,