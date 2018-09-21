Pulse.ng logo
Gianni Infantino congratulates Amaju Pinnick on NFF elections

Gianni Infantino FIFA President congratulates Amaju Pinnick on victory

Thee FIFA President Gianni Infantino is satisfied with the outcome of the 2018 NFF Elections as Amaju Pinnick was re-elected.

  • Published:
Gianni Infantino and Amaju Pinnick play Infantino and Amaju Pinnick have met on several occasions (NFF)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Amaju Pinnick for winning the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elections held on Thursday, September 20.

Pinnick who is a member of the world football governing body became the first incumbent president to return back into office.

The 49-year-old football administrator beat rivals erstwhile president Alhaji Aminu Maigari, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi a former Super Eagles defender and Mr. Chinedu Okoye to return to ofiice.

Gianni Infantino play Infantino was in Nigeria for the NFF Awards (Pulse)

 

Infantino who threatened to ban Nigeria during the time of instability in the football administration has sent a congratulatory message to Pinnick and winners in other post of the NFF commitee.

The message said, “Allow me to extend to you my warmest congratulations on your re-election as president of the Nigeria Football Federation {NFF} for the 2018-2022 period, at today's NFF elective Congress in Katsina.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria after they defeated Iceland 2-0 in the second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Friday, June 22. play Infantino visited the Super Eagles after their win against Iceland at the world cup (Twitter/Toyin Ibitoye)

“Please also convey my congratulations to all your colleagues of the Executive Committee who were elected with you. I wish you and your team the best of luck, strength and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead.

“I look forward to continuing to work with you and seeing you soon to congratulate you in person.”

Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick was congratulated by his rivals after the win (NFF)

The FIFA President was in Nigeria for the inaugural edition of the NFF Awards and was also on hand to congratulate the Super Eagles after they beat Iceland in their second group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Infantino will continue his working relationship as FIFA President with Pinnick whose tenure will run from September 2018-2022.

