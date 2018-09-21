news

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Amaju Pinnick for winning the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elections held on Thursday, September 20.

Pinnick who is a member of the world football governing body became the first incumbent president to return back into office.

The 49-year-old football administrator beat rivals erstwhile president Alhaji Aminu Maigari, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi a former Super Eagles defender and Mr. Chinedu Okoye to return to ofiice.

I nfantino who threatened to ban Nigeria during the time of instability in the football administration has sent a congratulatory message to Pinnick and winners in other post of the NFF commitee.

The message said, “Allow me to extend to you my warmest congratulations on your re-election as president of the Nigeria Football Federation {NFF} for the 2018-2022 period, at today's NFF elective Congress in Katsina.

“Please also convey my congratulations to all your colleagues of the Executive Committee who were elected with you. I wish you and your team the best of luck, strength and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead.

“I look forward to continuing to work with you and seeing you soon to congratulate you in person.”

The FIFA President was in Nigeria for the inaugural edition of the NFF Awards and was also on hand to congratulate the Super Eagles after they beat Iceland in their second group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Infantino will continue his working relationship as FIFA President with Pinnick whose tenure will run from September 2018-2022.